Tottenham are primed to launch a January assault for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, but TEAMtalk understands that Manchester United could have a potential trump card in the race, while Liverpool are also poised to strike.

Semenyo, 25, is set to be at the epicentre of a Premier League bidding frenzy. The 25-year-old, whose explosive start to the 2025-26 season has yielded six Premier League goals – trailing only Erling Haaland (14), Igor Thiago (9) and Danny Welbeck (7) – is the subject of serious interest, with approaches ‘imminent’, per sources.

Tottenham, under Danish tactician Thomas Frank, are poised to act decisively. Frank, who once hailed Semenyo as Bournemouth’s “main threat” during his time at Brentford, is eager to elevate Spurs’ attacking firepower amid their goal-shy campaign.

With Richarlison one goal behind Semenyo’s tally, insiders say Spurs are READY to match the £65million release clause in Semenyo’s contract, which activates in January but expires on a fixed date, allowing Bournemouth time to sign replacements.

This clause, down from a £70million summer valuation, represents a bargain for a player whose counter-attacking prowess has terrorised defences.

However, TEAMtalk understands that United’s interest has intensified, bolstered by an unlikely ally: Bournemouth technical director Simon Francis, a lifelong Red Devil.

Francis is set to pitch Old Trafford’s vision to Semenyo, positioning United ahead of rivals despite their summer pivot to Matheus Cunha. Ruben Amorim views the versatile winger as the missing spark in a squad craving dynamism, with a bid in advanced planning stages…

Liverpool to also push hard for Antoine Semenyo

Despite the advances from Tottenham and United, as we have consistently reported, Liverpool are currently the favourites to lure Semenyo away from the Cherries.

The Reds, frontrunners since Semenyo’s brace in their chaotic 4-2 opening-day opener at Anfield, remain undeterred.

Arne Slot sees him as an upgrade and fresh energy in a struggling squad, fitting seamlessly into his high-pressing blueprint.

Despite racist abuse endured by Semenyo at Anfield that night souring initial ties, sources confirm Liverpool will counter any advances, prioritizing Semenyo’s one-v-one mastery and ambidextrous finishing.

Bournemouth, buoyed by sales of Milos Kerkez and Illia Zabarnyi without derailing progress, reluctantly brace for departure.

Semenyo, content yet ambitious, hasn’t pushed for a move but welcomes elite suitors.

Bristol City are also set to pocket 20 per cent of profits following his £10m move in 2023, so the Championship club will benefit financially when he moves.

As the release clause looms, this saga could redefine mid-window dealings, with Semenyo’s 2024-25 haul of 11 goals and five assists underscoring his elite trajectory.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that Joao Gomes’ head has been turned by United’s interest in him. He wants to join in January.

Wolves have told new manager Rob Edwards they’ll reject offers for Gomes, but in reality, a bid of £40m to £50m would be considered.

In other news, respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed United have performed a U-turn on Casemiro and now want the legendary Brazilian to sign a new contract.

However, this will only happen if the 33-year-old agrees to reduced terms, with his current salary standing at a whopping £350,000 per week. His current deal expires next summer.

