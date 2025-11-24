Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are interested in signing Ivan Toney, but TEAMtalk sources have highlighted the obstacles to a spectacular January return to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old left Brentford for Al-Ahli in the summer of 2024 for £40m, and he reportedly earns a whopping £400,000 per week with the Saudi Arabian club.

TEAMtalk has reported how Tottenham and Everton are both keeping tabs on Toney’s situation, and we have confirmed that he is interested in a Premier League return.

Transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on November 19 that Toney would be willing to take a pay cut of around 50 per cent to join a a Prem club this winter.

Key to his desire to come back is the fact that he wants to fight his way back into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad ahead of the World Cup next year.

There were always going to be hurdles to a move, with Al-Ahli firm in their stance that Toney will not go anywhere this winter.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed an update on the situation, highlighting two problems with a potential Premier League return.

“It will be interesting to see whether Toney has genuine motivation to join the Premier League by January. Sources I speak to say some clubs are not convinced it is the case,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“Some of his desire to come back to the Premier League was in line with pushing for a role in England’s World Cup squad, but his chances of that happening now are slim to none.

“So to take a wage cut, and also not have that England opportunity on the horizon, adds a lot of doubt to him actually coming back just yet.”

READ MORE ⚪ Thomas Frank facing Tottenham sack unless he thinks big-time; Eze goals beyond inevitable

Ivan Toney faces transfer dilemma

Toney has made 60 appearances for Al-Ahli so far, notching a very impressive 41 goals and eight assists in the process.

He has proven he can be a force in the Premier League, with 20 goals in the 2022/23 season, so it’s no surprise that clubs are watching his situation with great interest.

But with a return to the England squad not guaranteed, it would be a risk for the ex-Brentford star to forego huge sums in wages to return this winter.

Currently, Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford are ahead of Toney in the pecking order, with the duo in good form for Bayern Munich and Barcelona respectively.

The expectation is that Toney will come back one day, but the big question is whether the timing is right at the moment.

With all this in mind, Tottenham and Everton may need to look elsewhere for a new striker, even though they are interested in Toney.

Latest Tottenham news: Williams chase / Semenyo latest

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly plotting a spectacular move for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who is also wanted by Chelsea and Liverpool.

Bringing in a new left-winger is arguably the club’s biggest priority in the winter window, and Spurs are said to be ready to pay €70m to sign Williams.

In other news, Tottenham are ready to launch a bid for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo in January, who is another of their top winger targets.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.