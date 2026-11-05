JJ Gabriel: ‘Agent’ Jude Bellingham key as three factors help Real Madrid pinch Man Utd talent

Man Utd talent JJ Gabriel has been convinced to sign for Real Madrid after talks with Jude Bellingham

Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel is heading to Real Madrid, with TEAMtalk understanding that the Spanish giants’ leading rivals have now been informed of his decision to join them in 2027 and with three factors helping them secure the talented teenager’s signature.

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are among the clubs to have been told that Gabriel has committed to continuing his development in the Spanish capital, bringing an end to an increasingly competitive battle for his signature.

Just months after we exclusively first revealed that Gabriel was ready to quit United, TEAMtalk also exclusively revealed this week that Madrid were increasingly confident of landing the 16-year-old – and they are hoping to confirm his arrival in January, having secured his commitment to a move that is expected to take place in 2027.

We are also told that a broad agreement has been reached on a long-term contract, with Manchester United due to receive only minimal compensation for the cross-border deal. The Red Devils are now considering legal action over the impending exit of their star teenage talent.

The decision represents a major coup for Real Madrid, who have made Gabriel a priority target as they look to secure the services of one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that financial considerations did not play a significant part in the decision, with Gabriel’s potential earnings not expected to differ substantially between his leading suitors.

Instead, it was the sporting project presented by Madrid that proved decisive.

The European giants outlined a clear development pathway for Gabriel, explaining that he would have the opportunity to progress through their academy and famed Castilla reserve side before making the step up to the first team.

That pathway is understood to have made a major impression on the player and his representatives, who believe Madrid can offer the ideal environment for his development.

TEAMtalk has been told by sources that England superstar Jude Bellingham’s camp had spoken with Gabriel’s people and recommended the move to Madrid – talks which ultimately played a leading role in helping to convince the player…

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Bellingham’s involvement provided further encouragement, with the midfielder able to offer an insight into life at the Bernabeu and the opportunities available to young players within the club’s structure.

Gabriel decided in September that he wanted to leave Manchester United, bringing an increasingly difficult situation at Old Trafford towards a conclusion.

United had hoped to reopen discussions with the teenager and his representatives in an attempt to persuade him to reconsider, but TEAMtalk understands there was never a realistic prospect of him reversing his decision, and the player and his camp quickly determined that a move abroad – and ultimately the chance to represent arguably the biggest club in world football – would serve his career better.

The Red Devils had been keen to retain one of their most exciting academy prospects, but the youngster’s determination to pursue a move abroad left their efforts facing an uphill battle.

Indeed, Chelsea represented the only realistic opportunity for Gabriel to remain in England.

As we previously revealed, the Stamford Bridge outfit explored the possibility of bringing him into their project, but Gabriel was quick to make clear that, while he was considering their interest, his preference was to move overseas.

That stance ultimately left Madrid and Barcelona in the strongest positions, with the former now having secured the commitment they wanted.

For Manchester United, losing Gabriel represents a significant setback given the enormous expectations surrounding his development. For Real Madrid, landing the teenager is a statement of intent in their continued efforts to recruit the best emerging talent in world football.

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