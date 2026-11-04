Brutal reason Chelsea started Estevao vs Man Utd and no one else revealed

Why Xabi Alonso gave Estevao his first Premier League start of the season against Manchester United has been revealed, and it makes grim reading for the Red Devils.

Why Estevao hadn’t been starting games for Chelsea had become more and more of a talking point the longer the streak extended.

The 19-year-old already has 14 caps to his name for Brazil, though in the Premier League, he hadn’t started a single match this season… until Saturday.

The visit of Man Utd to Stamford Bridge coincided with Xabi Alonso finally selecting Estevao from the off.

The winger dazzled on the big stage, and twice found the back of the net, only to see his would-be goals chalked off for narrow offsides.

Now, a fresh report from the Daily Mail has shed light on why Alonso chose Man Utd as the perfect opponents for Estevao. The reason makes dismal reading for all associated with United.

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Why Chelsea picked Estevao vs Man Utd

The report explained: ‘Chelsea sources who were consulted by Confidential after Estevao was suddenly handed his first Premier League start of the season have explained why Manchester United were purposefully picked as the opponents.

‘We are told Alonso has had concerns about the 19-year-old Brazilian’s physicality and Chelsea’s fitness staff have been tasked with working on building him up.

‘But United, managed by Michael Carrick, were seen as ideal opposition for having him play from the beginning.

‘United were considered weaker than the Premier League’s other physical sides, which lessened Alonso’s reservations.

‘Estevao did indeed have fun, could not be tamed by Diogo Dalot, and was unfortunate not to get among the goals in the 2-0 win.

‘It remains to be seen if Estevao will now keep his place away at Sunderland, where Chelsea crumbled on the final day of last season to end up out of Europe.’

Estevao has been linked with leaving the Blues in the upcoming winter window amid his lack of game-time. A loan exit had been touted by one report or another.

However, TEAMtalk has been informed Chelsea have no desire whatsoever to part ways with Estevao in January. Any proposals that do arrive will be swiftly rebuffed.

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