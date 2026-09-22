Chelsea owners BlueCo are once again keeping close tabs on the situation of AC Milan starlet Francesco Camarda, with the teenager’s lack of regular first-team football prompting interest from a host of clubs to resurface, TEAMtalk understands.

Camarda has been on the radar of leading European clubs since his early teens and remains one of the most highly regarded young forwards in Italian football.

Despite only turning 18, Camarda has already made history in Serie A and the Champions League.

The striker became the youngest player in Serie A history when he made his Milan debut against Fiorentina in November 2023 at the age of 15 years and 260 days.

He subsequently became the youngest Italian to make his Champions League debut when he featured in Europe’s premier competition at 16 years and 226 days.

Camarda agreed a long-term contract with Milan in 2024, choosing to commit his future to the San Siro despite interest from several of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Chelsea, Manchester City’s City Football Group, Liverpool and Manchester United were all among those to have shown an interest, but Camarda opted to remain with Milan.

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Chelsea in the mix to sign Camarda

Camarda spent last season on loan at Lecce, who exercised an option to buy him before Milan immediately activated their buy-back clause to bring the youngster back to the club.

It proved to be a significant summer for Camarda, who also made his senior Italy debut.

The teenager featured for Italy under interim boss Silvio Baldini in matches against Luxembourg and Greece, further underlining the belief in his potential at international level.

Camarda was subsequently brought back into the Milan setup, with Ruben Amorim indicating that he wanted to make use of the youngster.

However, we understand Camarda is yet to see the level of first-team football he would have hoped for and that situation is now being monitored closely. Indeed, the youngster has played just eight minutes of Serie A football so far this season.

Milan remain committed to Camarda and there is no indication that the club are actively looking to move him on, but his camp are aware that a number of his previous suitors continue to hold a strong interest.

Chelsea and BlueCo are among those who remain hugely interested in the player and his potential, with their recruitment operation continuing to keep tabs on his situation.

Manchester City and their wider City Football Group have also admired Camarda for some time, while we understand Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion have shown interest.

Camara facing big decision as Premier League clubs circle

That leaves Camarda in an interesting position despite his continued commitment to Milan.

The Italian club invested heavily in keeping hold of the youngster when he signed his long-term deal in 2024 and subsequently brought him back from Lecce, demonstrating their desire to retain control of his development.

But with Camarda now firmly established as a senior Italy international and still searching for regular opportunities at club level, his situation is one that several Premier League clubs are continuing to monitor.

TEAMtalk understands BlueCo are again paying particularly close attention, with Chelsea’s previous admiration for Camarda having never gone away.

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