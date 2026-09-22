Leeds United are taking a patient approach over new contract talks for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, right

Leeds United are relaxed about the future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and plan to open talks over a new contract in good time, TEAMtalk understands, while sources can share insight into the player’s thoughts on an extended stay at Elland Road.

Calvert-Lewin moved to Elland Road in the summer of 2025 on a free transfer from Everton, ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League. Though after a chequered time of things with injuries over the previous two seasons, there were more than one or two who questioned the wisdom of signing a player whose better days appeared to be behind him.

However, the 29-year-old has emphatically blown those doubts away, becoming the vocal point of Daniel Farke’s side and having earned a well-deserved recall to the England squad. He will hope to add to his 12 caps during the four upcoming Nations League fixtures, which kick off with a match against world champions Spain at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Calvert-Lewin’s current deal runs until 2028, giving Leeds a comfortable buffer as they look to secure his services beyond that date.

Sources close to the situation insist Calvert-Lewin is settled at Elland Road and thoroughly enjoying his football under the current regime.

His recent call-up to the England squad has underlined his value both to club and country, reinforcing his status as a key figure in the Leeds attack.

The powerful centre-forward has become an integral part of the side, contributing goals, physical presence and leadership in the final third.

While there is no immediate pressure, Leeds will be are aware that interest from elsewhere would intensify if Calvert-Lewin entered the final year of his contract – a situation the club would find themselves in come next summer – and amid recent links to arch-rivals Manchester United…

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Calvert-Lewin happy at Leeds United and not considering exit

Premier League and European sides have long monitored the England international, and a summer of speculation would be inevitable next year should talks stall, and especially given his renaissance at Elland Road, which has seen him bag an impressive 19 goals in 45 games for the club – comfortably the best return per game of his career.

Leeds, however, remain confident of retaining their man. There is no sense of panic at the club, sources insist; instead, a measured approach is being taken to ensure negotiations begin well before any potential distraction arises.

He is currently one of the club’s best-paid players on a deal estimated to be worth £100,000 a week – the first player in the club’s history to reach such a mark.

Calvert-Lewin’s happiness at the club is also cited by sources as a significant factor in the club’s sense of calm over the player’s future.

Having found regular game time and a clear role in the team, the striker has flourished.

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Supporters have responded positively to his work rate and finishing, and the hierarchy view him as a cornerstone of their longer-term plans.

But by starting discussions early – and we understand these should begin in due course – Leeds hope to avoid the late-season uncertainty that can unsettle both player and squad.

The club’s idea is clear: Calvert-Lewin is central to their ambitions, and they intend to keep him at Elland Road.

With the player content and performing, the foundations for a new agreement appear solid.

Formal talks are expected in the coming months, giving both parties ample opportunity to reach a mutually beneficial outcome without the need for drama or last-minute panic.