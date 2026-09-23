Chelsea ramp up pursuit of scintillating Dutch playmaker as decision reached on transfer priority

Dutch sensation Gjivai Zechiel has caught the eye of a host of clubs after a scintillating start to the season, with Chelsea among those tracking the Feyenoord midfielder, TEAMtalk understands.

Chelsea are actively assessing midfield options for 2027 after losing Enzo Fernandez on deadline day and failing to secure a replacement before the window closed.

The Blues made a late move for Lamine Camara but were unable to get the deal over the line, having also failed with an approach for Alex Scott earlier in the summer.

Adam Wharton is another player among the options being considered, but Zechiel is the latest name to emerge on Chelsea’s radar.

Chelsea are scouring the world for midfield talent and Zechiel is one player who has caught the eye of their recruitment department after an outstanding start to the campaign.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting midfielders in the Eredivisie, with his performances attracting growing attention from Premier League clubs.

Zechiel has been somewhat overshadowed by Feyenoord teammate Givairo Read, who has been grabbing the headlines and attracting a host of clubs to matches, but TEAMtalk understands the midfielder is now catching the attention of scouts in his own right.

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Chelsea one of SIX Prem clubs keen on Zechiel

Chelsea are not alone in chasing Zechiel, with Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest also understood to have taken an interest.

We can also reveal that Liverpool scouts have checked on the Dutchman as they assess their own midfield options heading into 2027.

The midfielder first caught the eye of a number of clubs last season during a hugely successful loan spell at Utrecht, where he produced an outstanding return of 10 goals and 10 assists.

That form was enough to convince Feyenoord that Zechiel was ready to play a starring role at De Kuip, with the club backing him to make a major impact under new head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

And Zechiel has not disappointed.

From his opening seven league games of the season, he has already registered five goals and four assists, giving him nine goal contributions and putting him firmly on the radar of clubs across Europe.

Zechiel is viewed as an archetypal modern-day central midfielder, capable of operating as a deep-lying holder or pushing further forward as an advanced playmaker.

Zechiel also has a strong instinct for arriving in the box, with his five goals this season highlighting his willingness and ability to contribute at the business end of the pitch.

Chelsea leading race for Feyenoord sensation

Chelsea are understood to be particularly interested in Zechiel’s all-round profile as they continue to assess midfield options ahead of 2027.

The Blues’ recruitment department are casting a wide net for potential targets and Zechiel has now emerged as a player they are keeping a close eye on, alongside the likes of Wharton and other midfield options.

His rapid rise has also been recognised at international level, with Zechiel receiving a call-up to Xavi’s first Netherlands selection.

That represents another significant step in the midfielder’s development and further underlines the attention his performances have generated.

Feyenoord will be keen to retain one of their emerging stars, particularly after the decision to hand him a prominent role following his outstanding campaign at Utrecht.

But with nine goal contributions from seven league matches and his profile continuing to rise, Zechiel is now attracting serious attention.

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