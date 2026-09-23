Harry Kane release clause ‘truth’ revealed as Bayern striker’s fresh verdict on joining Man Utd surfaces

A new report from a German reporter has confirmed that a release clause is likely to be included in Harry Kane’s new Bayern Munich contract.

Kane is a frontrunner for this year’s Ballon d’Or award after his stunning performances for Bayern Munich and England.

The 33-year-old has 152 goals in his 154 appearances for Bayern Munich, but he has been linked with an exit in recent months because he has entered the final year of his contract.

Man Utd have sporadically been linked with Kane, but a report this week claimed that he will not move to Old Trafford anytime soon because there is currently ‘no indication’ of him looking to leave Bayern Munich.

We have reported that Bayern Munich are increasingly confident of keeping Kane beyond this summer and could eventually sign Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland as his replacement.

However, German reporter Christian Falk has now confirmed that a release clause is set to be included in Kane’s new contract at Bayern Munich.

Falk said in his new column for CF Bayern Insider: “It is TRUE: The Harry Kane camp could imagine a release clause being included in his new contract. It’s very easy for me to give a “TRUE” to this story, as the report came from me!

“I heard about the idea of making a repeat of this release clause we saw in his last contract.

“If you remember, he had until January to trigger this, and then it would be possible to leave in the summer. That’s why it was brought to the table once again.”

Bayern Munich stance on Harry Kane release clause revealed

Falk has also explained why Bayern Munich “will not put up much of a fight” to prevent a release clause.

“Bayern Munich are not afraid of this clause, because they’ve dealt with it before and Kane never ended up triggering it,” Falk added.

“The numbers were always shrouded in secrecy, but I can say that last time it was set at about €80m [£68.6m] in the first year when he could activate it – he didn’t. In the second year, it was €65m [£55.7m to trigger it – he didn’t.

“Now, the contract won’t be so long and, given his age, he won’t trigger the release clause in his first season, so that’s why I think it would be okay to include the clause in his new contract.

“I think Bayern Munich will not put up much of a fight with regard to this question, as I don’t think Kane will need it, but it’s always good to have such insurance in place.”