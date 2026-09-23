Arsenal could sell big-money flop who’s NOT ‘untouchable’ in 2027 – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a big-money Arsenal player signed just two summers ago is no longer ‘untouchable’ and could be sold next year.

Arsenal’s squad is the envy of all of their Premier League rivals, especially in defence and midfield. They’re a little lighter in attack after Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus all departed over the summer without direct replacements being signed.

Nevertheless, the Gunners are a club who have attackers signed for big money, such as Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze, barely starting a game.

Gyokeres cost £63.5m (add-ons included) when plucked from Sporting CP. He did rack up 14 goals and 21 across all competitions in his maiden season, though looked cumbersome and lacking in quality at times, and lost his place to Kai Havertz at the business end of the season.

In the current campaign, the Swede hasn’t started a game in the Premier League and across Arsenal’s five matches, he’s been an unused substitute three times.

There have been reports claiming Gyokeres is already growing tired of his dearth of opportunities and is warming to the idea of leaving next summer.

And according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal would be prepared to sanction his sale if the right bid is received.

Arsenal could sell Viktor Gyokeres in 2027

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano explained Gyokeres’ situation when declaring: “Well, it’s not been an easy start of the season for Gyokeres in the sense that the game-time has been limited.

“So obviously there are already people talking about what’s going to happen with Gyokeres, what’s going to be the future for Gyokeres.

“What I can tell you is that in the summer there were clubs interested in Gyokeres. Clubs but really top, top clubs, especially from Spain asking about the situation of Viktor Gyokeres.

“The answer from Arsenal was always the player is not for sale. We trust Gyokeres we want Gyokeres to stay.

“So Arsenal always maintained the position they don’t want Gyokeres to go.

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“Okay, the start of the season has been complicated but they maintain at the club that they expect Gyokeres to be very important, especially when the games are going to be tense, complicated… you might need a physical striker like him.

“So at this stage, Arsenal remain very happy with Gyokeres. Then we have to see, in one year I cannot predict the future.

“If there is a right club with big money who try to tempt the club and the player, that could be a different story.

“I’m not saying that Gyokeres is untouchable. I’m saying that Arsenal closed the doors in summer 2026, but 2027 is another story.”

Of course, Gyokeres would only be allowed to leave if a new striker were signed, and per Romano, that’s exactly what Arsenal plan to do in 2027…

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