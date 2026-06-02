As the summer transfer window gathers pace, Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott remains a prime target for several Premier League heavyweights, including the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

The 22-year-old Guernsey-born talent has shone brightly this season, playing a key role in the Cherries’ qualification for European football and earning a place in Thomas Tuchel’s provisional England squad for the 2026 World Cup before missing out on the final selection.

The south coast club have tabled a new and improved contract offer in a bid to tie Scott down long-term. However, as things stand, the midfielder is yet to agree terms and is showing no immediate inclination to sign an extension.

The high level of interest from top clubs has complicated negotiations, leaving his future uncertain despite Bournemouth’s strong desire to retain him.

With his current deal running until 2028 and the club valuing him at £60million or more, any potential sale would require a substantial bid.

Bournemouth are taking a resolute stance. Fresh from a successful campaign that delivered Europa League football, the club feel no pressure to sell their star assets and are keen to build continuity under incoming manager Marco Rose.

Alongside Scott, attackers Eli Junior Kroupi and Rayan are also attracting significant attention, but the Cherries are determined to avoid another major squad overhaul similar to last season’s departures of Dean Huijsen, Antoine Semenyo, and Illya Zabarnyi.

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Clubs queueing up for Bournemouth star Scott

Man Utd and Chelsea lead the interest, with United listing Scott among their midfield targets and viewing the dynamic No.8 as an ideal profile to partner the likes of Kobbie Mainoo in their midfield rebuild.

Chelsea have intensified background checks, while Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur (the club Scott supports), Newcastle United, and Aston Villa have also monitored his progress.

His composure, dribbling ability, and box-to-box energy make him a highly attractive prospect.

Scott has previously indicated a preference for Champions League football, yet the opportunity to compete in Europe with Bournemouth under Rose could still sway him.

For now, the Cherries hold the upper hand but face a difficult task in persuading their standout performer to commit amid relentless top-flight pursuit.

Whether Scott stays on the south coast or seeks a bigger stage is yet to be decided. However, his future for now remains at Bournemouth unless suitors cough up a very healthy fee.

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