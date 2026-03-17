Liam Rosenior is in growing danger of being sacked by Chelsea, with a bombshell report from a Sky Sports journalist lifting the lid on what’s really going on at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea turned to Rosenior at the start of the year once Enzo Maresca left the club via mutual agreement. Rosenior, 41, was earning rave reviews in France and was a known commodity to the Blues having worked wonders at BleuCo club, Strasbourg.

A bright start to life in the Chelsea dugout saw the Blues overtake Liverpool in the table and position themselves to qualify for next year’s Champions League. As it was last year, fifth spot is expected to be good enough once again.

However, a run of just one win in five games has seen Chelsea surrender control of their own destiny in the league.

What’s more, Chelsea lost both legs of the League Cup semi-final clash to Arsenal, and capitulated in the first leg of their UCL R16 tie against PSG when conceding three late goals.

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Rosenior’s management was torn to shreds by Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry on the latest edition of Monday Night Football.

Furthermore, the practice of Chelsea performing a pre-match huddle around the ball has reportedly been abandoned after the club became a figure of ridicule.

All in all, it’s fair to say Rosenior is feeling the heat right now and according to Sky Sports reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, the Blues boss could be iced before long.

Tavolieri claimed Chelsea’s hierarchy now harbour ‘serious concerns’ they’ve got the Rosenior appointment wrong.

The reporter explained: ‘According to several sources close to the London club, serious concerns are emerging internally regarding the English manager’s ability to lead the sporting project in the long term.

‘Some influential figures within the Blues’ hierarchy even believe that Rosenior may no longer be in charge next season, a scenario that is gaining traction as media and sporting pressure mounts around Stamford Bridge, where there is a desperate search for stability and results commensurate with the club’s ambitions.’

Tavolieri went on to state that one thing is ‘certain’ right now – Rosenior IS under mounting pressure and the coming games could prove pivotal in determining whether he’s in the building next year.

He added: ‘One thing is certain: at Stamford Bridge, the pressure is already mounting around the bench, and the next few weeks could be decisive for the future of the project.’

If Rosenior is relieved of his duties, a return to Ligue 1 where his stock remains super high through his work with Strasbourg was touted.

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What Rosenior must do to avoid Chelsea sack

Speaking exclusively to TEAMtalk, former Chelsea title winner, Wayne Bridge, had his say on Rosenior.

“It’s really hard to say if he’s capable (of delivering the biggest trophies), because you’ve got to have the resources to do it,” Bridge told us on behalf of 10bet.

“I’m not sure if the Chelsea squad at the moment is a squad that goes on to win the Premier League, so that makes it very difficult.

“But from what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard of Rosenior, I think his management, and his man-management, is quite good.

“Yes, it was a bit disappointing the other day (against PSG in the Champions League) – the last 16 minutes and how the game slipped away from them. I was a bit shocked when he took [Joao] Pedro and [Cole] Palmer off.

“But to put it all on him, I think it comes down to the resources and the players he’s got.”

Nevertheless, Bridge went on to nail the one thing Rosenior must now do to put all sack speculation to bed and keep Chelsea’s hierarchy content.

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