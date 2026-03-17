Jamie Carragher is far from happy at the way Liverpool's season is unfolding under Arne Slot

Jamie Carragher is now more convinced than ever before that Arne Slot will be sacked as Liverpool manager, having explained the game and performance that will have shored up that decision for the club’s overlords, FSG, and with two journalists also making their feelings clear on the state the club finds itself in.

The Dutchman enjoyed a dream debut campaign in England as he waltzed his way to Premier League title glory with the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp. At the time, it looked like he had cracked English football, and after being given the green light to splash out a £440m (€505m, $600m) warchest on new signings last summer, Liverpool were expected to be equally strong, if not stronger, in defence of their crown.

However, what has proceeded has been the stark opposite. Liverpool look a side devoid of ideas, lacking in goalscoring threat and with a worrying new defensive vulnerability that has seen them slip to 13 defeats already this season across all competitions and fall a titanic 21 points behind pacesetters, Arsenal.

In light of those failings, Slot has seen his position come under serious scrutiny on more than one occasion during the campaign.

As a result, TEAMtalk understands that a review of his position and future in the job will be held at season’s end and with the former hero, Xabi Alonso, already making it clear he is ready to take charge.

Despite that, Carragher reckons FSG’s minds will now already be made up, with Sunday’s woeful draw against Tottenham Hotspur evidence enough that the Reds have gone backwards under the manager.

The Reds took an early lead through one of the few players to take any credit at Liverpool this season, Dominik Szoboszlai. But the relegation-haunted visitors, who had lost six on the bounce going into the game, grew into the game and claimed a deserved draw thanks to Richarlison’s strike.

And Liverpool’s woeful performance now has Carragher seriously concerned.

“It’s worrying, in terms of what Liverpool do this season,” Carragher said on Sky Sports. “The bigger point is how worrying it is for the manager.”

Carragher also points to the Anfield crowd’s boos as a sure-fire sign that Slot is on the way out.

“I think there’s a difference with most support in terms of what we see online compared to the match-going fans.

“For a lot of this season, when people have turned on Arne Slot, the match-going fans have stuck with him. Even on the back of what happened with Mo Salah, the next game was away in the San Siro, and the fans were chanting for Arne Slot.

“It’s not easy for a Liverpool crowd to turn on a manager who has won a title less than a year before, but I felt there was a big shift on Sunday in terms of how the crowd felt about the team and the manager.

“The booing at the end, that was proper booing from a disgruntled and unhappy fanbase.

“I think it’s going to be really difficult now for Arne Slot to get them back. Once you lose that crowd, it’s really difficult to get them back.”

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Journalists also raging at Liverpool display as Arne Slot sack claims rise

The manner of Liverpool’s performance will certainly not have gone down well, though the result was the latest in a long series of disappointing draws this season, which has seen Burnley, Sunderland and Leeds all escape with a point at Anfield. Another relegation-haunted side, Nottingham Forest, went one better with a 3-0 win.

All in all, the Reds have been a shadow of themselves this season, though on Sunday, in allowing a Spurs side who going into the game were on the worst run of their 143-year history, look the better side may well prove the turning point.

In light of that display, two journalists also claimed the result and performance was Liverpool’s worst yet.

David Lynch, who has covered the Reds for years and is seen as an oracle on the club, believes Sunday’s result leaves FSG with nowhere to go over Slot.

He wrote on X: ‘Completely, inexcusably abject from Liverpool – the worst result of a horrible season. It may well be the case that this league no longer allows you to play good football, but ineffectiveness isn’t compulsory, too. How can Arne Slot possibly make the case to stay this summer?’

ESPN‘s Liverpool correspondent, Beth Lindop, also had her say on what was yet another abject result: ‘In a season filled with so many abject results, that one might just be the worst for Liverpool. So predictable and avoidable. Not enough urgency or intent to build on their early lead. Loud boos at the full-time whistle. Players look shellshocked.’

Liverpool’s supporters were also far from happy, too.

Following on from that, a report on X from a team of five elite reporters, now claims Slot will be sacked by the Reds this week if they exit the Champions League to Galatasaray and with an interim boss now ‘sitting by the phone’ and waiting for the call to take charge.

Liverpool latest: Xabi Alonso identifies first three signings; Diomande hope

If Liverpool do axe Slot, then Alonso looks well positioned to take charge, given both his availability and strong association with the Merseysiders.

In light of that, a new report claims Alonso has made clear his first three transfer demands to Liverpool bosses, with a trio of world-class signings worth a combined £245m targeted upon his appointment.

Elsewhere, it’s claimed that Arsenal have decided to show interest in an electric winger after Liverpool had a bid for him rejected.

In other news, Liverpool are said to be ‘fighting’ with Manchester United for a top Premier League midfielder this season, with competition for his signature heating up.

And finally, Liverpool look to have been given a major lift in their quest to sign Yan Diomande after it was claimed one of the winger’s biggest suitors has now withdrawn from the race, giving the Reds a seemingly free run at his signing.

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