Chelsea enter race for ‘most valuable defender in the world’ as star assesses shock Premier League move

Alessandro Bastoni’s representatives are carrying out due diligence on his options ahead of 2027, with major Premier League interest emerging in the Inter Milan defender, and with Chelsea viewed as his most likely English destination, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The Italy international has long been regarded as a prime target for Barcelona, who have been widely viewed as his preferred destination. Bastoni, 27, is considered by many to be the best left-sided centre-back in world football and would represent a major statement signing for any club able to secure his services.

However, the prospect of a move to Spain has become less certain, with Barcelona understood to have prioritised other areas of their squad ahead of next summer.

TEAMtalk understands that information was passed back to Bastoni’s camp suggesting head coach Hansi Flick was not entirely convinced the Italian was the right fit for his system.

Barcelona sources insist the club remain keen on the defender, but Bastoni’s representatives are not convinced that interest will develop into a firm move. They have made it clear that their client will not join a club unless the manager is fully behind the signing.

That stance has prompted his camp to assess alternatives across Europe, with discussions taking place among the continent’s leading clubs. Only a relatively small number of sides are considered capable of putting together a deal that would meet Inter Milan’s expectations and Bastoni’s ambitions.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Chelsea have been spoken to and are already firmly in the picture to sign a player, recently labelled the ‘most valuable defender in the world’, as they assess their defensive options.

Their interest was underlined over the weekend, where sources can confirm that representatives from a host of clubs were present for Italy’s game against France, which resulted in a 3-1 win for Roberto Mancini’s side.

Chelsea officials were among those in attendance, with Bastoni turning in a starring performance that further showcased his quality on the international stage.

However, despite being seen as the Premier League side most likely to bring Bastoni in, they are far from the only English side keen on his services…

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Indeed, in addition to Chelsea, Liverpool have also been kept informed of the situation, although they are still weighing up their longer-term plans at centre-back and see the position as much less of a priority with Jeremy Jacquet arriving last summer and already showcasing his talents.

The Reds also have Giovani Leoni and Ifeanyi Ndukwe coming through, with the teenage pair both considered hot prospects for the future.

Manchester City and Manchester United have featured in conversations too around Bastoni, though for different reasons it remains unclear whether either club will be in a position to pursue a deal next summer.

Bayern Munich are another club being kept informed, although much will depend on Inter’s position and whether they are prepared to entertain offers for one of their most important players.

That is a significant factor in the developing situation. TEAMtalk understands Inter are keen to extend Bastoni’s current contract, which runs until 2028, and want to secure his future beyond that date.

If an extension cannot be agreed, however, next summer could represent a crucial opportunity for Inter to cash in.

With only 12 months remaining on his deal by then, the Italian giants would face a major decision over whether to sell rather than risk losing control of his future.

Any deal, though, would not come cheap, with sources revealing the eye-watering price Inter would demand to sell their 27-year-old defensive lynchpin.

And were they forced into his sale, sources can also reveal the brilliant Premier League star that Inter have already identified as his would-be successor in the heart of defence.

For now, Bastoni’s camp are assessing the market and making sure they understand which clubs can offer the right sporting project, financial package and, crucially, the backing of the head coach.

In other Chelsea news, the Brazilian media have reacted to Estevao’s display against Japan, with Chelsea sending a ‘message’ to the winger about a January sale.