£58m Chelsea star ‘a discovery’ on international duty after surpassing ‘sky-high’ expectations

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia has been hailed in the Belgian media for his performance against France in the UEFA Nations League on Monday evening.

Lavia, who has been on the books of Chelsea since the summer of 2023 when he joined from Southampton for a total of £58million, started for Belgium against France at Stade Roi Baudouin.

France won the UEFA Nations League League A Group 1 game against Belgium 1-0.

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise scored the only goal of the match in the 88th minute.

Against France, Lavia was deployed in central midfield alongside Manchester United midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The 22-year-old Chelsea midfielder made a total of five tackles, committed one foul and had a passing accuracy of 100 per cent.

The Belgian media was hugely impressed with Lavia and has been going gaga over his performance.

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Romeo Lavia described as ‘a discovery’

Belgian publication Het Belang van Limburg gave Lavia 8 out of 10 in its Player Ratings.

The news outlet noted: ‘Charmed on his starting debut.

‘Combined technical brilliance with strength in duels. Is capable of breaking through the lines with a single well-placed pass – a huge asset.

‘If fit, who can displace him from the team?’

HBVL’s football analyst Justien Odeurs was hugely impressed with Lavia’s display.

Odeurs wrote: “Moving on to the standout player of the evening.

“What Mika Godts was against Italy, Romeo Lavia was against France.

“A discovery, a revelation.

“Expectations were sky-high, yet he managed to surpass them.

“The way he dominated the midfield and recovered balls to then play them back in with razor-sharp precision was impressive to watch.

“Lavia has everything a good defensive midfielder needs, but also combines that with silky technique and a large dose of creativity.

“Just like with Godts against Italy, you immediately saw that chemistry between Lavia and De Bruyne in midfield.

“If he can stay fit, we are well-positioned for his position for the next ten years.”

HBVL’s Sports Editor Kristof Liberloo has also been singing the praises of Lavia.

Liberloo noted: “Romeo Lavia started for the first time in the Belgian national team against France on Monday.

“Three years, six months, and six days after his debut for the Red Devils, back then in Cologne against Germany.

“But over the past three seasons, Lavia spent no fewer than 631 days sidelined with an injury in the stands.

“This season is going much better for the Chelsea midfielder; he has already started four times for the Londoners and was therefore given his first starting spot by Mark van Bommel.

“In Brussels, Lavia immediately showed why he is rightly labelled as one of the most talented midfielders in Europe.

“The former Anderlecht player displayed tons of guts, especially on the ball.

“Three of his four passes were vertical, breaking lines, and above all, at speed.

“Like the deep ball down the line to Castagne, which resulted in an excellent chance for De Ketelaere.

“Lavia takes risks in his game, but that does not come at the expense of accuracy.

“For instance, the young Red Devil did not give away a single bad ball before half-time; every single one of the 22 passes sent reached its target.

“Lavia thinks forward and plays forward, a huge advantage for anyone capable of doing so as a defensive midfielder.

“If the 22-year-old Red Devil remains fit and at his level, Van Bommel has, as far as we are concerned, found his permanent number six.”

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