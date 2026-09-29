Manchester United are looking at potential attacking options for January as they seek greater competition for Benjamin Sesko, with Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta among the players very much on director of football Jason Wilcox’s radar, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The 29-year-old French striker has been trying to secure a move away from Palace for much of the last two years, and his camp has now contacted United as the club assesses its options for the New Year.

Mateta is a player United have previously done work on, and their interest in him was first revealed by our sources as far back as June 2025.

Wilcox sees his experience of Premier League football and his impressive goals record – he has 62 goals in 203 games for the Eagles – as hugely valuable, as the Red Devils consider adding another established option to their attack.

United wanted to bring in a like-for-like option to push Sesko during the summer window, but were unable to navigate the market sufficiently to find the right player and with the bulk of their summer budget allocated to strengthening in midfield – a mission they successfully achieved after signing three stars in Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba.

But the lack of options up front can no longer be ignored, and we understand that the addition of a new striker will now become a top priority for the club ahead of the January window, which officially opens for business in just 94 days’ time.

That’s in the main due to Sesko, who continues to struggle with injuries and is currently sidelined with a shin problem that has troubled him since May.

The striker has suffered a recurrence of the issue, further highlighting United’s desire to have another experienced option available.

Mateta is now emerging as one potential solution – and the Red Devils are keeping tabs on his situation at Crystal Palace, and with the Eagles’ interest in an unsettled United star potentially opening up their chances of a deal…

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The Frenchman has been pushing for a departure from Selhurst Park for much of the last two years and even attempted to have the final 12 months of his contract cancelled this summer.

Potential moves to AC Milan and Juventus also fell through in January, leaving the seven-cap France international in a tricky spot and having only appeared once for the Eagles so far this season.

However, Mateta could finally get the move he has been seeking in the New Year.

Any potential interest from United will depend in part on Palace’s asking price. However, with Mateta out of contract next summer, January represents the final opportunity for the south-east London club to receive a transfer fee for the striker, enhancing the chances of a deal being done.

There is also ongoing interest from Saudi Arabia, but a move to Manchester United would clearly appeal to Mateta if the opportunity develops.

United’s plans could also involve Joshua Zirkzee, with TEAMtalk understanding that the club will actively look to move the Dutchman on in the New Year.

There remains interest in Zirkzee in Italy and England, with Palace one of the clubs who have maintained a long-standing interest in the former Bologna man.

That could become relevant as United assess their attacking options, with Mateta potentially arriving as Zirkzee’s future at Old Trafford is resolved.

For now, United are continuing to assess Mateta as they look for competition for Sesko, while the striker’s contract situation means Palace face a decision over whether to cash in during January or risk losing him without a fee next summer.

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has offered United some valuable advice over JJ Gabriel and revealed what they absolutely must not do amid claims that a decision date has been set.

And in other news, Fabrizio Romano has revealed what United’s players really think of Michael Carrick amid claims a sack decision has now been reached.