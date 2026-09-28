Leeds United FREEZE Ilia Gruev future decision as star sets out career rescue plan

Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev is determined to force his way back into regular first-team contention once the international break concludes, even as negotiations over a new contract have yet to gather significant momentum.

The Bulgarian star moved to Elland Road in August 2023 from Werder Bremen when the Whites agreed a fee worth £5.1m (€6m, $6.7m) for his services. In that time, he has made 86 appearances in all competitions, proving a player very much trusted and admired by Daniel Farke.

However, Gruev’s current deal runs out on June 30, 2027, and while both parties remain on good terms, there has been no major progress on an extension – a situation not helped by a failure to make a single appearance for the club since April.

Leeds are understood to be monitoring his performances closely in the coming weeks before deciding whether to open formal talks and with all scenarios still on the table.

And while the stylish midfielder is free to discuss pre-contract options with overseas clubs from January 1, Leeds seem relaxed about making the decision, with the next few weeks likely to be key factors in determining his future.

Gruev, who has repeatedly spoken of his contentment at Elland Road, remains eager to stay and establish himself as a key figure under Farke.

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Gruev is finally on the comeback trail

He has previously described his enjoyment of Premier League football and the club’s progressive direction, underlining that he sees a long-term future with the Whites if given the opportunity.

Having recovered from a meniscus injury sustained in April, the 26-year-old has gradually rebuilt match fitness.

He featured for the Under-21s earlier this month and made the first-team bench against Crystal Palace just before the international break.

The timing of these Nations League games comes at a good time for the player, who on Saturday started for Bulgaria in their defeat to Luxembourg. That full 90 minutes marked an important step in his rehabilitation – and he will hope to underline that return to match sharpness when his country tackle matches against Estonia (Tuesday), Iceland (Saturday) and Luxembourg (Tuesday week).

Sources indicate Gruev is expected to push hard for more senior minutes and seek more involvement when domestic action resumes.

Competition for places in midfield remains intense, yet his technical qualities, eye for a pass and work-rate have previously earned him the manager’s trust.

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A sustained run of strong displays would strengthen his case for a new deal and help him realise his ambition of becoming a regular starter, though with the in-form Ao Tanaka and Ethan Ampadu currently ahead of him in the pecking order, he does have his work cut out.

Nonetheless, the desire is there to change the manager’s mind and win that Leeds contract extension.

For now the focus is purely on the pitch. Gruev’s priority is proving his fitness, recovering fully and adding value to the side, while Leeds weigh up the next steps in what remains an unresolved contract situation.

The coming month of fixtures will offer the clearest indication of whether both sides can find common ground and reach an agreement.