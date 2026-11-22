Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has been told that he could soon face the sack if results do not improve at Stamford Bridge, according to former Blues defender Jason Cundy.

Alonso’s men were crushed 4-1 at home by a rampant Leeds United on Saturday to make it three losses from their last four Premier League matches, while it was the first time the visitors had won at The Bridge since 1999.

Despite that woeful run of form, Chelsea are still eighth in the Premier League table and just two points off fourth-placed Bournemouth ahead of Sunday’s games.

Having taken the lead through Emmanuel Emegha’s first-ever Premier League strike, that was as good as it got for the Blues as the visitors hit the afterburners in the second half to cruise to victory.

Despite Leeds’ outstanding display, former Chelsea star Cundy obviously chose to focus on what went wrong for his old club instead and fired a warning at Alonso in the process.

He told talkSPORT: “We are rotten. We were so bad, it was so bad… I’m in disbelief at what I’ve just witnessed.

“That was a worrying performance, worrying. If that carries on, Alonso won’t keep his job, I’m telling you that for nothing.

“You can’t do what you did against Sunderland [1-0 loss], you can’t do what you did against Leeds today and lose those two games.

“We were disgusting today, absolutely disgusting, I’m still trying to find the words… as every minute ticked by, we got worse, and Leeds got better.”

Cundy continued: “It’s almost disbelief at how bad we were, seriously, I’m not even joking. I’m worried… I’m worried about how this season is going to go.

“Genuinely now, I’m worried… I am worried about what this season looks like for us.

“I’m being completely honest here, I don’t know whether we’re going to finish… we look like bottom-half fodder, easily bottom-half fodder.”

Cundy also claimed that Championship side Lincoln City, who currently sit 20th in the second tier of English football, would have beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

He added: “I actually think Lincoln could’ve beaten us today… anyone could’ve beaten us, we were that bad.

“I’m really struggling to work out how we could’ve been that bad.”

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Alonso laments ‘fragile’ Chelsea

Reflecting on the defeat at home to Leeds, Chelsea boss Alonso said: “It was a tough one, a tough game, tough result to deal with. My feeling is that we are in a fragile moment, when we get a setback, we are not able to recover quick enough to this competitive level required against a team as Leeds.

“The first half an hour we were good, we conceded the 1-1, and after that, the substitution, we lost total momentum. Leeds started believing more than us and we were not able to turn it our way.”

Alonso added: “Leeds have their qualities and they do good. There are more reasons than just the physicality of the duels.

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“I think that we could have done better, even that we lost a little bit of confidence to do the right things, how to keep the ball, how to be able to go through this first pressure of Leeds.

“The first half an hour we were able to play much more on the half, but the rest of the game we didn’t progress that well.”