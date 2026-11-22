Global players’ union FIFPRO has fiercely condemned Bayern Munich over a perceived “coordinated strategy” to publicly pressure star forward Jamal Musiala regarding his future.

Musiala, 23, disclosed back in August that he is dealing with a neurological dysfunction that causes brief absence seizures – a form of epilepsy – following two on-pitch collapses.

At the time, the Germany international moved to reassure supporters that the condition was temporary, treatable, and carried no additional health risk, with medical experts clearing him to continue competing at the elite level.

While medication is managing the condition, Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness publicly stated that it cannot simply be cured and cast doubt on whether the playmaker can ever return to his previous peak levels.

Behind the scenes, we understand that Bayern’s hierarchy are now actively assessing what steps can be taken – a process that remarkably includes the possibility of Musiala having his lucrative contract being paid off via insurance, or at the very least taking a pay cut.

Despite also working his way back from a recent muscle tear, Musiala has returned to team training and actually featured for Bayern on Friday night, coming on for the final 20 minutes of their 1-1 draw with Cologne with his career far from considered over by those close to the player.

FIFPRO take aim at Bayern over Musiala

However, a string of public remarks from senior figures at the Allianz Arena has sparked fury from FIFPRO, who have accused the club of failing in their duty of care by openly questioning Musiala’s contractual situation.

In a strongly worded statement, FIFPRO said: “FIFPRO is deeply concerned by the repeated public statements from FC Bayern Munich’s leadership calling into question the contract of Jamal Musiala as he returns from injury.

“Bayern’s honorary president, chief executive and former chief executive have all publicly questioned Musiala’s contract in quick succession. In FIFPRO’s view, this is a coordinated strategy to put pressure on Musiala and his representatives ahead of any negotiations. A club of Bayern’s standing should know better.

“Bayern has a duty of care to Musiala. Across professional football, uncertainty about a player’s future can take a toll on their mental health, particularly when they are recovering from injury. Making Musiala’s health and future a matter of public debate adds to that pressure. Any concerns about his contract should be raised privately with him and his representatives.

“Contracts are there to be respected. An injury or a dip in form gives a club no grounds to reopen terms it agreed to, just as a run of outstanding performances gives a player no automatic right to a pay rise. Clubs, leagues and player unions have agreed at FIFA level that contractual stability is a core principle of the game. It protects clubs as much as it protects players.

“FIFPRO stands with Jamal Musiala and with all players who honour their commitments. We expect their employers to do the same.”

The backlash comes as key powerbrokers in Munich—including Hoeness, chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen, and former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge – are no longer ruling out a potential sale. Yet those same figures have openly questioned whether Musiala can recapture his best form and have expressed scepticism that any rival club would be willing to buy him under the current circumstances.

Speaking publicly on the matter, Rummenigge defended the stance of the club’s leadership while admitting a major decision lies ahead.

“What Uli and Jan-Christian have said is okay,” Rummenigge stated. “He has a health-related issue. It’s also well known that he has a contract involving very substantial sums of money. As a club, we have to consider how to deal with that situation. I think that’s responsible and perfectly normal.”

Asked directly whether Bayern hold concerns over Musiala’s long-term outlook, Rummenigge added: “It’s not out of the question. We suspect it will be difficult for him to get back to his previous level. We have to speak to the agency. A decision has to be made.”

On the prospect of offloading the former Chelsea academy star, Rummenigge remained doubtful of finding a buyer, concluding: “I can’t imagine another club would buy him under these circumstances. We have to think about the financial implications.

“Uli’s wording was correct. Very serious and fair. We have an interest in seeing him return and play well. If that doesn’t happen, then we will have to think about the situation.”

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