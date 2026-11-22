Paris St-Germain forward Desire Doue was in tears as he was taken off on a stretcher after sustaining a “serious” knee injury in the Ligue 1 win against Nice on Saturday, with a move for a new attacker almost certainly on the cards in January.

The injury comes just a month after another PSG attacker, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, suffered an ACL injury during PSG’s 4-2 Champions League win over Barcelona in October and is expected to be sidelined for at least six months.

But now Doue, who has arguably been PSG’s best player this season, looks to have suffered the same injury after twisting awkwardly late in the first half against Nice.

The match was stopped for five minutes as Doue – who was visibly in pain – received treatment before he was applauded off by the crowd at the Allianz Riviera Stadium.

And speaking on Instagram after the game, PSG boss Luis Enrique confirmed Dou will be out for a long time, as the back-to-back Champions League winners await the full results of scans.

Enrique said: “It’s a serious injury, that’s clear… it’s part of life for top-level professional players; we can see situations like this in almost every matchweek. We have to accept it. I’m sure he’ll recover very well and come back even stronger.

“I was able to speak to him; he’s in the dressing room, he’s so sad and heartbroken.

“We’ve to wait for the final tests to know exactly what the injury is — but it’s a serious injury for sure”.

Doue had earlier scored his sixth goal of the season to give PSG the lead, while his replacement, Ferran Torres, netted what turned out to be the winner.

And, while the French giants do still have strong attacking options in Ousmane Dembele and summer signings Torres, Manuel Akliouche and Mika Godts, their strength in depth has now been significantly weakened by losing Kvaratskhelia and Doue to season-ending injuries.

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PSG could step up Kroupi interest

In light of the double injury blow ahead, given that the January transfer window is just around the corner, we checked in with TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey over who PSG could look to sign in the new year.

Bailey confirmed that while Enrique does still have Akliouche and Godts to fill those wide roles, PSG ‘love’ Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi and could now step up their interest in the France international.

Kroupi continues to be heavily linked with north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham, however, reports in Spain claim that he actually favours a move to Barcelona next.

The issue for Barca, though, remains their financial constraints, alongside the fact that Kroupi will cost upwards of £80million (€95m) in the winter window.

Our sources recently revealed how Spurs are ready to blow Arsenal out of the water in their desperation to sign a new attacker, with Kroupi able to operate in multiple positions across the forward line.

However, PSG’s latest injury blow could now spark them into action and deliver a blow to Premier League suitors in the process.

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