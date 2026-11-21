Arsenal’s hierarchy are keen to reward sporting director Andrea Berta with a new long-term contract as they look to secure the future of the man they believe is central to the club’s continued success, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 54-year-old Italian arrived at the Emirates in early 2025 from Atletico Madrid and immediately set about providing Mikel Arteta with the squad capable of finally delivering Arsenal’s first league title since their move from Highbury.

Berta enjoyed a hugely successful first transfer window, overseeing the arrivals of Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres and Piero Hincapie as Arsenal significantly strengthened their options across the pitch.

He was equally busy securing the futures of the club’s established stars, with William Saliba and Bukayo Saka both committing their long-term futures to the Gunners.

Berta has continued that work in subsequent windows, with Bruno Guimaraes and Ezri Konsa among the notable additions as Arsenal look to maintain their position among the leading sides in European football.

There has also been significant progress on the contract front, with new deals put in place for Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, David Raya and Hincapie.

Captain Martin Odegaard is also expected to agree fresh terms, while Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori is another player Arsenal are keen to tie down for the long term.

However, perhaps the most significant indication of the club’s long-term planning has been the decision to hand Arteta a new contract, underlining the hierarchy’s belief in the Spaniard and the project he is building in north London.

And TEAMtalk can reveal that Arsenal’s hierarchy now want to ensure Berta is secured alongside him.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have told TEAMtalk that the club regard the Arteta-Berta partnership as ‘truly world-class’ and are fully convinced that extending the Italian’s contract is an important next step in protecting the foundations of their project.

Berta’s current agreement is understood to run until 2028, but Arsenal are keen to take that commitment considerably further, with the intention of tying him down well into the next decade.

The hierarchy believe continuity at the highest level is essential as they look to sustain their challenge for major honours, with Arteta and Berta viewed as two central figures in the club’s long-term ambitions.

Berta arrived at Arsenal with a considerable reputation following more than a decade working at Atletico Madrid, where he became one of European football’s most respected recruitment executives.

His career in football administration began in Italy, with Carpenedolo between 2002 and 2007, where he worked in a technical capacity before moving on to Parma and Genoa.

Those early roles helped establish his reputation for identifying talent, managing recruitment strategies and making the most of available resources.

He joined Atletico Madrid in 2013 as technical director before being promoted to sporting director in 2017.

During his time in the Spanish capital, Atletico enjoyed one of the most successful periods in their modern history, with Berta playing an important role in building and maintaining a squad capable of competing with Europe’s elite.

His work at the Metropolitano further enhanced his standing across the game and made him an attractive appointment for Arsenal when they began searching for a new sporting director.

Berta, Arteta relationship vital to Arsenal success

Since arriving at the Emirates, Berta has wasted little time making his mark, overseeing an ambitious recruitment strategy while also ensuring key members of Arteta’s squad remain committed to the club.

The relationship between the pair is understood to be extremely strong, with both sharing the same vision for how Arsenal should operate in the transfer market and develop as a football club.

That alignment is viewed as particularly important by the Arsenal hierarchy, who are determined to avoid disruption to a structure they believe is now delivering the right results.

With Arteta already committed to a new long-term agreement, Arsenal are now keen to ensure Berta’s future is equally secure.

Meanwhile, an Arsenal defender has become a leading target for Inter Milan, while Benfica are also monitoring the situation.