Manchester United face a new threat in their bid to retain club captain Bruno Fernandes, with two Italian giants reportedly joining the chase for him.

Fernandes’ future at Man Utd is uncertain as his contract expires in June. United have the option to extend his deal until June 2028, which may well be required if contract talks do not progress.

We confirmed on November 13 that the attacking midfielder had rejected a second offer from United to extend his terms.

We understand the main stumbling block is the length of the proposed deal. Fernandes wants his long-term future resolved with a contract running until June 2030.

United, in contrast, would rather offer the Portuguese international a one or two-year deal, as he is now 32 years old and has endured a drop in form this season.

Al-Hilal are willing to offer Fernandes a huge pay rise to leave Old Trafford for the Middle East, while Galatasaray would also love to complete a statement deal for him.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, AC Milan and Juventus have entered the frame for the PFA Player of the Year.

Milan are moving particularly strongly for Fernandes, as they are the team who have ‘made the most contact’ so far. Juventus ‘are also keen’ on him, the report adds.

Fernandes would probably be comfortable with moving to Italy, as he honed his craft at Novara, Udinese and Sampdoria before landing at Sporting CP in 2017.

Despite the growing interest in Fernandes, our sources state that he still wants to renew his deal with United.

New boss Mauricio Pochettino will be eager for INEOS to resolve the saga quickly.

Pochettino was asked about Fernandes’ future in his first press conference as United head coach, and the Argentine replied: “I think the commitment from all the players was amazing from day one.

“Bruno is our captain and a very important player but other players have to feel they are important from the bottom to the top.

“We spoke yesterday. I spent three hours chatting with all the players individually yesterday.

“I think I missed some injured players, but in the next few days we will talk with everyone.

“It was very nice contact. It is important to listen to the players and what they need to say about areas on and off the field.”

Bruno Fernandes ‘very important’ for Man Utd – Pochettino

Pochettino added: “Bruno is our captain and is a very important player.

“I think we will have time after today to talk about, you know, the thing that you asked me.”

Fabrizio Romano has also analysed the situation by saying: “Mauricio Pochettino will be involved now in discussions with Bruno Fernandes.

“So, Pochettino will talk to Bruno, and he’s going to enter into this conversation.

“Then it’s going to be on Bruno, it’s going to be on the club.

“It’s a financial point, length of the contract, the release clause. So, there are several points.”

Meanwhile, Pochettino has reportedly decided his first signing at United.