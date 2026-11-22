Chelsea and Liverpool are set for a midfield scrap in January

Chelsea remain firmly in the hunt for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara and sources have not ruled out the Blues moving to sign both the Senegalese international and Bournemouth star Alex Scott in January, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Following the late summer departure of Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City, the west London club turned their attention to Camara before the window shut.

A deal had been put in place with Monaco, only for the Principality outfit to pull the plug late on – a decision that caused considerable annoyance inside Stamford Bridge.

However, Chelsea have not held that collapsed move against the player himself. Indeed, club officials have remained in regular contact with Camara’s camp and have closely tracked his progress throughout the current campaign.

Despite the summer disappointment, Camara has responded in impressive fashion, enjoying an outstanding season for Monaco and playing every single minute of their Ligue 1 campaign so far.

Alongside their ongoing interest in Camara, Chelsea have also been making progress on a prospective deal for Scott.

TEAMtalk has already revealed that Bournemouth are ready to do business on the midfielder, who has rejected numerous offers to extend his contract at the Vitality Stadium.

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Chelsea want moves for Camara AND Scott

Concerns over a lack of midfield depth at Stamford Bridge were sharply highlighted at the weekend when Moises Caicedo was forced off early with an injury during the Blues’ 4-1 defeat to Leeds United.

With those depth issues now laid bare, TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea would entertain bringing in both Camara and Scott during the winter window.

While both players are capable of operating in central midfield berths, recruitment chiefs view them as bringing differing tactical options to the squad.

Chelsea are well aware that they will not have a clear run at either target, with both Camara and Scott expected to be on the move in January and attracting major interest from across the top flight.

Liverpool are also known to be huge admirers of the midfield duo, setting up a potential transfer tug-of-war in the New Year, as Andoni Iraola also looks to boost his own midfield options.

Despite the threat from Anfield, we are told that Chelsea remain confident both players would opt for a move to west London if given the choice.