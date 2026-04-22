Crystal Palace are stepping up their search for a new manager ahead of the summer, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that Frank Lampard is firmly on their shortlist, though two other intriguing options are on the club’s radar.

The Eagles are preparing for life after Oliver Glasner, who is set to depart at the end of the season, and work is already well underway behind the scenes to identify his successor.

Palace chairman Steve Parish is understood to be leading the process, with several high-profile names under consideration.

Former Brentford boss Thomas Frank and ex-Tottenham striker Robbie Keane – who has impressed during his time in charge of Hungarian side Ferencvaros – have both been strongly linked with the role and are very much under consideration.

However, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Coventry City manager Lampard is another name very much in the frame.

The former Chelsea boss has previously come close to taking charge at Selhurst Park, and with the position now opening up once again, Palace are seriously weighing up a move.

His growing reputation following Coventry’s promotion and title-winning Championship campaign has only strengthened his candidacy.

But we can also reveal that Palace are exploring a number of alternative options, including ex-Manchester United man Ruben Amorim.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Andoni Iraola, Ruben Amorim both on Crystal Palace radar

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola – who is set to leave the Cherries this summer when his contract expires – is another name under consideration.

Intermediaries have also put forward the name of former Man Utd head coach Amorim as another potential candidate.

Both of them are currently out of contract, and therefore could be appointed by Palace without the need for any compensation.

Coventry, for their part, remain adamant that Lampard is not for sale and are determined to keep him at the club as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

But TEAMtalk understands that the situation may not be so straightforward.

Sources suggest that the prospect of a return to London could prove appealing to Chelsea legend Lampard, potentially opening the door for Palace to make their move in the coming weeks.

For now, the club are focused on a positive end to the season, with Palace fighting for the Europa Conference League title and looking to make a late surge to the European qualification places in the Premier League.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.