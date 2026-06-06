Liverpool and Man Utd blow as PSG now ‘clear favourites’ for ‘Malian Messi’

Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as the frontrunners to sign highly-rated Malian wonderkid Aboubacar Maiga, despite long-standing interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 16-year-old attacking sensation is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in African football and has been attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs for well over a year.

Liverpool and Manchester United have both closely monitored Maiga’s progress, and we understand that scouts from both clubs have followed his development for more than 12 months.

Nicknamed the ‘Malian Messi’ by those who have watched him rise through the ranks, Maiga has been making waves at Academie Africa Foot, one of the continent’s most respected talent production lines.

For a long time, it was widely expected that Barcelona would win the race for his signature.

The Catalan giants enjoy an established partnership with Academie Africa Foot and have already benefited from that relationship through the signing of Ibrahim Diarra, who continues to make excellent progress within Barcelona’s system.

Many within the game believed Maiga would eventually follow the same pathway to Catalunya.

However, his rapid development has attracted a growing list of suitors from across Europe.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool, who have recently appointed Andoni Iraola as their head coach, and Michael Carrick’s Man Utd have both held discussions over a potential move.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United have also explored opportunities to bring the teenager to England.

The Premier League’s elite view Maiga as a player with enormous potential and one capable of becoming a future star at the highest level.

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Aboubacar Maiga impressed with PSG ‘project’ – sources

Despite that interest, sources with knowledge of the situation have told us that PSG are now firmly in pole position.

The French champions have accelerated their efforts in recent weeks, and Maiga is currently spending time in France as the club intensify their assessment of the teenager.

Sources indicate PSG’s project has made a strong impression on both the player and those around him, with the Paris club increasingly confident they can beat a host of European rivals to his signature.

Sources have told us that several scouts and recruitment figures regard Maiga as a potentially generational talent, with his technical quality, creativity and maturity drawing comparisons with some of the game’s elite attacking players.

While no final decision has yet been made, PSG, who have won the Champions League twice in a row under manager Luis Enrique, are currently viewed as the clear favourites in the race.

Liverpool, Man Utd and Barcelona remain attentive to developments, but unless there is a significant change in the coming weeks, the Ligue 1 giants appear best placed to land one of African football’s most exciting young prospects.

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