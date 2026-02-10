Manchester City have informed Jack Grealish that he is free to begin searching for his next club, but a permanent exit is described as ‘almost impossible’ by sources, which actually comes as a boost for Everton as they look to retain him next season.

The 30-year-old joined Everton on a season’s loan in the summer and quickly established himself as one of the club’s most important players, notching six assists and two goals in 20 Premier League appearances.

Grealish’s performances put him in the conversation for an England recall, but he has received a devastating blow. He suffered a stress fracture in his foot, which has required surgery, and he will now miss the remainder of the campaign.

“Didn’t want the season to end like this but that’s football, gutted,” Grealish posted on Instagram yesterday.

“Surgery done and now all focus on getting back fit. I know for sure I will come back fitter, stronger and better than before. The support I’ve had since coming to this unbelievable club has meant the world to me.

“The staff, my teammates and especially the fans have been incredible, and I absolutely love representing this club. I’ll be backing the lads all the way and doing everything I can to get back as soon as possible.

“Thank you again for all the love, it means so much. UTFT.”

As part of the loan agreement, Everton have the option to buy Grealish permanently. We understand the Toffees are keen to keep Grealish, despite his injury, but financially, in terms of a permanent deal things are difficult.

He enters the final year of his Man City contract this summer, and sources have confirmed that his deal – one of the most lucrative in the Premier League – will see him earn close to £500,000 per week over the next 12 months once substantial loyalty bonuses and add‑ons are factored in.

Man City are therefore prepared to sanction another loan move, mirroring this season’s arrangement in which they covered more than half of his wages. They are willing to do the same again to ensure the England international finds the right home for the campaign ahead.

Everton ready to strike as Man City green light another loan

Everton, for their part, would jump at the opportunity to re-sign Grealish on loan. The finances of the temporary deal did not put them off last summer, and their stance on the player remains the same.

Grealish has made a huge difference on Merseyside and his quality and experience are viewed as attributes that can help propel the Toffees towards the top of the Premier League table.

Moyes has always spoken incredibly highly of Grealish and the player has thoroughly enjoyed his time with Everton, as you can see from his comments on social media. Sources confirm Grealish is open to extending his stay on Merseyside.

Should he re-join on loan, Everton would have the opportunity to sign him on a free transfer in the summer of 2027, when his contract with the Cityzens expires.

However, his resurgence has not gone unnoticed, and a number of Premier League clubs have already registered interest in taking him on loan his summer should Man City formally place him on the market.

Everton are in pole position to secure a loan for Grealish this summer – but they may not have the field to themselves for long.

With additional reporting from TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey.

