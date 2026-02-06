After a rather flat winter transfer window, TEAMtalk have turned our attention to the summer and ranked 15 top moves that have a good chance of happening, including spectacular double swoops for Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

January is notoriously a tough time for clubs to secure their top targets, but this summer could end up being one of the biggest-spending windows in years – if the list below is anything to go by.

To that end, let’s look at 15 top transfers that are primed to make headlines…

15: Marcus Rashford to Barcelona

We begin our countdown with the Man Utd forward, with our sources recently confirming that his time is up at Old Trafford, ahead of a permanent £26m (€30m / $35m) switch to Barcelona.

Hasi Flick wants to secure the England star after his impressive performances in Catalonia this season, with Rashford so far notching 10 goals and 13 assists in his 33 games in all competitions.

Rashford leaving United would also open the door to a spectacular summer swoop for the Red Devils, but more on that below.

14: Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid

The reason Konate is this low on the list purely relates to his struggles at Liverpool this season, although a change in scenery could make all the difference in the world for the 26-year-old.

The France international is a gamble worth taking for a Real side who need new defensive blood this summer, especially given that he will arrive on a free transfer.

Konate could thrive in the slightly less chaotic Spanish top flight, although he needs a steadying hand alongside him to reach his peak performance again.

13: Magnhes Akliouche to Tottenham

The supremely talented Monaco forward has been a major target for Spurs over the last two windows, although the north London outfit decided to back off a winter window swoop as they refused to buckle over the French side’s £50m (€57.5m / $68m) asking price.

Akliouche is capable of playing as a right-sided forward or in the No.10 position, neither of which are expected to be direct needs for Tottenham next season. However, his profile is exactly what the club are chasing, and our sources have indicated that a serious approach to get him on board will come this summer.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

12: Enzo Fernandez to Real Madrid

A player that Real president Florentino Perez is reportedly obsessed with, with our sources previously revealing how Real have been keeping close tabs on the Argentine.

While we understand that Fernandez remains a critical part of the project in west London, recent reports from Spain state that Perez is ready to bid a staggering €140m (£121m, $165m) move to prise the 25-year-old midfielder away from Stamford Bridge.

That sort of figure would only represent a profit of around £13m on what Chelsea initially paid for Fernandez, but it could be too good to turn down in terms of improving other areas of Lian Rosenior’s XI.

11: Carlos Baleba to Man Utd

This would have been higher on the list had it been based on Baleba‘s performances for Brighton during the 2024/25 season, but his levels have dropped this term.

Perhaps he’s had his head turned by all the interest, but there is no doubting that the 22-year-old would bring energy and dynamism to the middle of the park at Old Trafford.

United will, however, need to work on getting his price down, with the Seagulls still wanting a figure of around £90m (€103m / $122m) for a player who has not been at his best.

DIVE DEEPER: The nine players who left Man Utd last summer and how they’re faring with next step

10: Cristian Romero to Real or Atletico Madrid

The Spurs skipper clearly wants out of north London after his social media rants at the board and the medical department, and there will be no shortage of takers in Spain.

Romero only signed a new deal with the club back in August, but is frustrated with the direction Tottenham are going in, leading to speculation that long-term suitors Real Madrid are back in for his signature.

Much will depend on whether the LaLiga giants snap up Konate on a free, which would then open the door to an Atletico Madrid swoop after Romero came close to opening talks with them last summer.

If Romero, as expected, does move on, then Tottenham will do everything in their power to secure the long-term future of Liverpool target Micky van de Ven.

DON’T MISS: Free agents: The five best unattached players available in each position

9th: Alessandro Bastoni to Liverpool

It’s no secret that Liverpool will be looking at signing a centre-back this summer, especially with Ibrahima Konate almost certainly leaving on a free transfer.

Jeremy Jacquet has been brought in for big money, but it’s hard to fathom that he will be a regular Premier League starter as soon as he arrives. To that end, it would come as no surprise to see the Reds land a more experienced player for the position to partner the evergreen Virgil van Dijk.

Our sources have previously confirmed that the 26-year-old Italy international is open to a potential move this summer, although Bastoni is left-sided so it would mean the naturally right-footed Van Dijk having to switch sides.

8: Dusan Vlahovic to Tottenham

Slightly left-field this one, and it’s done with the premise that Mauricio Pochettino is back in charge in north London, after he’s led the USA at the World Cup this summer.

The former Spurs boss will be able to attract players to the club that Thomas Frank cannot, especially given that the club will almost certainly not be in Europe next season – unless they follow up last season’s Europa League success and go one better in the Champions League this time around.

Juventus frontman Vlahovic will be a free agent this summer and will now doubt be courted by a number of clubs, but Tottenham have a long-standing interest in the Serbia international and could pull off a deal with Pochettino at the helm – especially given their need for more competition for injury-prone Dominic Solanke. Richarlison is also expected to be offloaded this summer, while Randal Kolo Muani will return to PSG after his disastrous loan spell.

7: Sandro Tonali to Arsenal

Newcastle are reluctant to part company with the Italy international, although we understand that Tonali is open to the idea of leaving at the end of the season, with he likes of Inter Milan and Juventus keen on a deal.

Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, strongly denied that he held talks with Arsenal in January, but that has not stopped Mikel Arteta and Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta trying to lure the player to the capital.

If the Gunners do manage to pull a deal off, it would be a tremendous addition to Arteta’s midfield rotation for a player who has shone at St James’ Park since returning from his enforced ban.

6: Adam Wharton to Liverpool

One of the best young midfield talents in the Premier League is very much on Liverpool’s radar, with Wharton set to be the latest high-profile Crystal Palace star jumping ship this summer.

Man Utd continue to be in the mix for the 22-year-old England man, but there is a growing feeling that Wharton ends up at Anfield instead and competes with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch for the central midfield roles.

Tenacious in the tackle, but with an exquisite passing range, Wharton would probably ba an instant hit on Merseyside.

READ MORE: The 11 players who left Liverpool last summer and how they’re faring with next step

5: Elliot Anderson to Man City

Rodri’s heir apparent at The Etihad, with our latest reports revealing that Real Madrid are ramping up their efforts to snap up the Spain international this summer.

Nottingham Forest star Anderson could cost as much as £100m (€116m / $137m), especially if Evangelos Marinakis gets his way. And, while a move to United continues to be mooted, our sources have previously reported how the England star favours a move to the blue half of Manchester instead.

4: Yan Diomande to Man Utd

One of the most explosive forward talents in European football could well be on his way to Old Trafford, with the RB Leipzig man set to replace Marcus Rashford as the England star prepares to make a permanent switch to Barcelona.

Our insider, Dean Jones, has confirmed to us that other clubs who have enquired over Diomande have been told that the 19-year-old is likely to move to United instead.

The winger, who Leipzig are sticking by their £86m valuation of, has bagged 14 goal contributions (eight goals, six assists), in just 1,431 minutes of action this season. In effect, he’s not far off being good for a goal contribution every 90 minutes, and he’s still a teenager.

3: Mo Salah to Al-Ittihad

Rumours of the Liverpool legend heading to the Saudi Pro League this summer refuse to go away, despite it being more likely that he sees out the remainder of his Anfield contract and eventually walks away on a free in 2027.

251 goals and 119 assists for the Reds means Salah will eventually leave England as a bonified Premier League great, while it just remains to be seen which mega-rich Saudi outfit wins the race for his signature. Al-Ittihad currently lead that race.

2: Morgan Rogers to Chelsea

Chelsea could be genuine contenders under Liam Rosenior next season, once the new Blues boss has fully worked with his players for more than six months, and adding Aston Villa star Rogers to his attacking mix would certainly help.

Our very own Fraser Fletcher reportedly recently how the Stamford Bridge outfit are giving very serious consideration to moving for Rogers, and want to pair him with Cole Palmer in a system where Rosenior utilises two game-changing No.10s.

Rogers’ stock has soared this season, with valuations now exceeding £80million (€92m / $108m) and some speculation reaching £100 million-plus (€115m / $135m), bolstered by his long-term contract at Villa until 2031.

1: Julian Alvarez to Arsenal

Whether the Gunners finally end their more than 20-year wait for the Premier League trophy this season or not, signing Alvarez could be the addition to Mikel Arteta’s side that moves them well clear of their rivals in England and Europe.

Viktor Gyokeres has not really delivered in his first season in north London, given his hefty price tag, while Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus remain injury-prone and the latter has been linked with an exit anyway.

Alvarez will not come cheap, though, with his release clause at Atletico Madrid standing at €100million (£87m / $118m).

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.