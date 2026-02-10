Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox has reportedly tasked club scouts with keeping tabs on a teenage defender absolutely burning opposing strikers apart in the Norwegian Eliteserien, while sources have also revealed the Ghanaian midfielder starring in Denmark, who is also causing ripples at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils, during their INEOS era, have illustrated a different transfer policy to previous regimes. Rather than signing already proven world-class stars for top dollar, Manchester United instead target a mix of the game’s best upcoming youngsters, combined with a series of already-proven Premier League stars.

So far, that policy has served the club well, and the bounce felt under interim manager Michael Carrick probably feels like a long-time coming for co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his trusted sidekicks, chief executive Omar Berrada and DoF, Wilcox.

Now with plans for the summer window long since gathering pace, the club has their eyes on two of Scandinavian football’s brightest prospects – including a Gambian teenager who has shown breakneck speeds in the Eliteserien, Norway’s top division, and with a pace that matches the Premier League’s quickest in Micky van de Ven.

And according to the Daily Mail, Wilcox has been left wowed by the performances of 19-year-old Sedi Kinteh, who has starred in central defence for Tromso and has been branded a ‘Gambian gem’ for the Norwegian side.

Per the report, United are ‘evaluating young defenders’ this summer, and Kinteh’s displays have ‘attracted attention from a number of scouts from elite clubs across Europe, including United’.

But with the Mail describing the Mail as having ‘strong links’ in Norway, it’s claimed they are ‘weighing up an approach’ this summer to prise Kinteh away from Tromso.

Able to play at full-back as well as in central defence, Kinteh has clocked a top speed of just over 37km/h, which puts him level with Tottenham Hotspur superstar, Van de Ven.

By contrast, United’s fastest player this season is Bryan Mbeumo, who has clocked 36.4km/h.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tromso set price for Kinteh as Man Utd also target Nordsjaelland midfielder

Per the report, United have learned that Tromso are seeking a fee of around €5m (£4.4m, $6m) for the once-capped Gambia international, which would make him their second biggest sale of all time, behind El Hadji Malick Diouf, who departed for Slavia Prague in January 2024, but now stars for West Ham, having joined in the summer for a fee of around £19m.

Chelsea are also noted to have registered an interest in Kinteh, but the report claims United want to act fast to ensure they are not beaten to the punch for a star who appears to boast the physical attributes and talent required to succeed in the Premier League.

And given the fee involved, United feel his signing is a risk worth taking, knowing that if he does become a success, they will have unearthed a gem for a bargain fee.

We also exclusively revealed on Monday that United are also hot on the trail of FC Nordsjaelland sensation Caleb Yirenkyi, with representatives in attendance at the weekend to watch the Ghanaian midfielder up close.

Yirenkyi returned from the Danish Superliga’s winter break in outstanding form, delivering a Man of the Match performance as Nordsjaelland secured a 2–1 win over high‑flying Sonderjyske. The 20‑year‑old opened the scoring before assisting the decisive second goal, a display that only intensified the growing Premier League scramble for his signature.

The midfielder has also long been on Brighton’s radar and has been identified by the Seagulls as their preferred replacement for Carlos Baleba, amid his strong transfer links to United.

Man Utd latest: New suitor takes Baleba lead; Romano confirms Tonali links

On the subject of Baleba, sources revealed on Monday that the Red Devils are no longer considered favourites for his signature, with a Premier League rival now in the driving seat and with a European giant also on the Cameroon midfielder’s trail.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has revealed all on United’s plans to strengthen in midfield and having confirmed that Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali is now very much on their radar.

Any deal, however, is likely to cost an eye-watering fee.

And finally, Paul Scholes has named the Spurs player he’d “love” Man Utd to bring to Old Trafford in the summer of 2026, as TEAMtalk reveals how much the club’s co-owners, INEOS, would have to pay.

READ MORE: The nine players who left Man Utd last summer and how they’re faring with next step