Brighton’s midfield sensation Carlos Baleba is emerging as one of the hottest prospects this summer, with both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in the strongest positions to move for him, amid rival interest from Manchester United and other sides.

TEAMtalk sources indicate both clubs are ramping up their interest in the 22-year-old Cameroonian, who has impressed with his dynamic performances since joining the Seagulls from Lille in 2023.

Baleba, known for his robust tackling, vision, and ability to dictate tempo, is eager to step up to an elite club. Insiders suggest he’s ready for a move that offers Champions League football and greater silverware ambitions.

With Brighton’s disappointing form this season and unlikely European hopes, the chances of retaining him appear slim, especially as the club braces for another potential exodus of talent following the likes of Moises Caicedo, who joined Chelsea for £115million in 2023, and Alexis Mac Allister.

Brighton, renowned for their astute business dealings, are poised to demand a hefty fee. Valuations place Baleba in the £80-100million bracket, a figure that underscores their shrewd negotiation tactics under owner Tony Bloom.

We can confirm that Chelsea and PSG have both been active over the last few weeks towards Baleba. They are currently best-placed to land him in the summer, as both could offer him Champions League football and have exciting projects to sell.

They aren’t the only sides tracking Baleba, with Manchester United among three other Premier League sides who are keen on signing him…

Man Utd still in the mix for Carlos Baleba

Man Utd remain contenders in the race, viewing Baleba as a potential anchor in their midfield rebuild. They too are firmly in the hunt for Champions League football, but financial constraints and the allure of more budget-friendly options might see them pivot elsewhere.

Tottenham Hotspur are also big fans, praising his Premier League adaptation, but convincing him to join without European football could prove challenging – especially against competing against sides who will be in the Champions League.

Newcastle United emerge as a wildcard. Should they offload key assets like Sandro Tonali or Bruno Guimaraes, Baleba could slot in seamlessly at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe’s side, with their ambitious project, might appeal if they secure European qualification, though that seems unlikely currently.

As the transfer window approaches, Baleba’s future will be one to watch.

Brighton’s resolve will be tested, but for the player, a leap to the elite is on the cards. Whether it’s Stamford Bridge, the Parc des Princes, or beyond, he will be on the move this coming summer.

The Seagulls, for their part, have sent scouts to watch FC Nordsjaelland midfielder Caleb Yirenky in action recently. The 20-year-old has been dubbed the “next Michael Essien”, and is viewed as a potential Baleba replacement.

Latest Chelsea news: Alvarez talks / Vlahovic interest

We have previously revealed that Chelsea and Arsenal have spoken with the representatives of Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez.

Now, reports from Argentina suggest that the Blues are ‘advancing’ in talks and are favourites to secure his signature.

Chelsea are looking to add a new striker amid uncertainty over the future of Liam Delap – even with Emanuel Emegha set to arrive from Strasbourg next season.

In other news, Chelsea, along with Tottenham, are keeping a close eye on Dusan Vlahovic’s situation at Juventus.

The Serbian international is out of contract at the end of the season, and he is tempted by a switch to the Premier League.

