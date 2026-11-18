Arsenal are among the clubs who have ‘expressed their interest’ in signing an Inter Milan midfielder amid the latest on Martin Zubimendi.

The Gunners top the Premier League table, and are expected to make some January moves to retain their position. In terms of outgoings, Zubimendi is unhappy at his role, and will look to walk out the door.

The Spaniard has played just 198 minutes between the Premier League and Champions League this term.

Arsenal are said to be looking for a new midfielder, seemingly aware Zubimendi might vacate the premises.

According to L’Interista, the Premier League champions and Newcastle have ‘once again expressed their interest’ in signing Inter midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic.

The Gunners were linked with the Serbian midfielder when he was at Club Brugge, between spells with the Italian giants.

Though Stankovic has been limited to just over 100 minutes of football this season, Inter are declining any negotiations.

READ MORE: Arsenal just €5m short of completing record-breaking January transfer after winger says YES to move

Martin Zubimendi price set

If it’s not Stankovic who Arsenal land, it appears they will be in the market for a new midfielder if Zubimendi is to leave in January.

Per a recent report, he is indeed considering leaving the north London club.

He’s said to be open to joining any elite club, amid links with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Further to that, it’ said Arsenal want to receive €70million (£58m) to sell Zubimendi in January.

That’s just under the £60million that they paid to sign him from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025.