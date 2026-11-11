Man Utd target Everton, Brentford, Fulham stars for necessary January signing

Manchester United could sign players in three different positions in January, and at centre-back, stars from Everton, Brentford and Fulham are confirmed targets.

Man Utd’s squad contains more holes than a block of Swiss cheese. The upcoming winter window will provide the Red Devils with a chance to plug a few gaps, and it’s no secret a new striker is desired to provide back-up for Benjamin Sesko when he returns from a persistent shin injury.

A left-back is also wanted, and in 2027, it may be the case that two new left-backs arrive.

Patrick Dorgu is internally viewed as more of a winger than defender right now. That leaves Luke Shaw as the only senior and recognised left-back in the squad, but he’s in the final year of his contract and expected to leave next summer, per Fabrizio Romano.

And according to the latest from the Daily Mail and their reporter, Chris Wheeler, the January window could also see a centre-back arrive at Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire is ageing, Lisandro Martinez is underperforming, Ayden Heaven isn’t Premier League standard, Leny Yoro needs help, and Matthijs De Ligt can’t stay fit.

As such, it’s no surprise United have conceded more goals across all competitions (30) than any other side in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

And if United are to surge clear of the relegation zone in the new year, a new centre-half may be essential.

Man Utd target Everton, Brentford, Fulham centre-backs

Per Wheeler – who primarily covers Man Utd – Jarrad Branthwaite, Calvin Bassey and Nathan Collins are in United’s sights.

He wrote: ‘Nothing has undermined Carrick’s time as United head coach more than the defensive problems that have seen his team concede 15 goals in their last five games.

‘United chose to delay the overhaul of their defence until next year when they focused on rebuilding the midfield last summer, but it has proved to be a costly misjudgement with Matthijs de Ligt only just returning to action after a year out and a spate of injuries to Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui.

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‘It may force United into the transfer market in January and Confidential understands Brentford centre back Nathan Collins and Fulham’s Calvin Bassey have joined Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton on the list of potential targets.’

Branthwaite has been on United’s radar for several years, and the club saw multiple bids turned down in the summer of 2024. TEAMtalk were the first to break news on United’s interest in Bassey on October 30.

Wheeler also echoed claims United will push to sign a new No 9 too, adding: ‘United also want a striker after failing to offload Joshua Zirkzee and sign cover for Benjamin Sesko in the summer, but a loan deal is more likely.’