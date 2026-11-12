£100m-plus superstar WANTED Man Utd before Jason Wilcox sabotaged move

A staggering report has revealed the latest unforgiveable blunder made by Jason Wilcox after the Manchester United director of football ballsed up what would have been a transformative signing for the Red Devils.

Wilcox has endured a truly ghoulish spell since rocking up at Man Utd, with the director of football making mistake after mistake.

He repeatedly helps hire the wrong managers, but it’s in the transfer market where he’s hurt United the most.

The failure to sign a left-back or striker in the summer has already cost United this season. Instead, United and Wilcox placed greater emphasis on overhauling the midfield.

But rather than sign top tier talents, United wound up presiding over three uninspiring moves for Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba.

A recent report from The Athletic revealed sources close to Chelsea feel Man Utd paid DOUBLE what was required to sign Santos.

The Blues would have offloaded the rarely-used Brazilian for £25m, but Wilcox committed to a £50m package.

And according to one award-winning reporter, Wilcox may only have signed Tielemans because it was a cheap and easy deal to make via a release clause.

Jason Wilcox botched Elliot Anderson transfer

And according to a bombshell update from The Times, Man Utd could have landed England starter, Elliot Anderson, if simply making a more suitable offer.

The report revealed Anderson actually wanted to sign for Man Utd – not Manchester City – and the Red Devils did launch a bid.

However, in an era where top class midfielders regularly move for in excess of £100m, United’s token £85m effort was met with howls of laughter at Nottingham Forest.

The article stated: ‘For United to challenge for the title they would need Wilcox to have a successful transfer window.

‘A midfield overhaul was necessary and when it came to targets, the club aimed high, with Elliot Anderson top of the list.

‘According to those involved in negotiations, Anderson wanted to move to Old Trafford, but Nottingham Forest rejected United’s £85m bid.

‘United asked Forest if they would do business at £87m or £89m, but they were laughed out of town and Anderson went to Manchester City for £116m.’

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It was a similar story with Mateus Fernandes, with the report adding: ‘Fernandes slipped through the net when Tottenham Hotspur agreed to meet West Ham United’s asking price of £85m in a more favourable payment plan than that of United, who wanted to pay in instalments.’

Jason Wilcox is “clueless”

The Times went on to note some members of staff at Man Utd have described Wilcox as “clueless.”

That followed an incident in the United directors’ lounge where a former United player who made over 300 appearances for the club spoke briefly with Wilcox.

Upon moving out of earshot, the ex-pro is understood to have told guests Wilcox “hasn’t got a clue” what he’s doing.