Leeds United colossus ‘unhappy’ at reduced role as Farke reaches decision on January sale

Jaka Bijol has made clear his frustration with Daniel Farke over his lack of regular action this season, though he has outlined his determination to change his manager’s mind, and with the Leeds United boss 100% decided about the prospects of the Slovenian leaving in January.

It’s been a solid start to the season for the Whites, who are sat in ninth place, with three wins and just two defeats from their 10 games played in the Premier League so far.

And with the club looking well placed to build on last season’s 14th-placed finish, hopes are high that Farke’s side can continue their improvement when domestic action resumes after the international break.

One of the lynchpins of last season’s survival success was Bijol, who joined Leeds in a €21m (£17.5m deal) from Udinese in summer 2025 and went on to play 31 times across the campaign and gave an impressive account of himself throughout.

However, this season has been a thoroughly different scenario for the 27-year-old colossus, who has appeared in just six of the club’s 12 games so far, with just three starts coming in the Premier League, totalling a modest 259 minutes – less than a third of the club’s 900 league minutes played thus far.

Off the back of that, Bijol, speaking from international duty back in Slovenia, admits he is unhappy at his reduced role for Leeds, though he has vowed to work hard to change Farke’s mind.

“The situation is a bit different than last season. I’m sure I’ve shown enough this year, so I’m a little disappointed with the whole thing. But that’s how it is; you have to accept it,” Bijol told Slovenian outlet 24ur.com.

“Every footballer who doesn’t play is unhappy. These are facts, and I would be lying if I said anything different. On the other hand, I know that the club is doing well. I’m also happy about that, because this is an exceptional club with exceptional fans who deserve good results.”

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Leeds make decision on Bijol sale

Leeds signed both Tarik Muharemovic and Nico Elvedi over the summer and both have proved undroppable units in Farke’s line-up, with the Whites so far registering five clean sheets across those 12 matches so far.

Even another of Farke’s favourites, Wales defender Joe Rodon, looks set for a battle to reclaim his shirt after his recent return from injury, meaning it’s easy to see why Bijol has been left so frustrated.

Nonetheless, sources are adamant that the Whites have no desire to sell the player in the January window and Farke is making it clear he has no desire to weaken his defensive hand over the second half of the season.

Bijol himself has also made clear his desire to change Farke’s mind.

“I also have to have the right attitude and be right in training. It can happen that everything changes overnight and you’re playing the next day. That’s when you have to be ready to put in a good performance,” he said.

“In football, you really depend a lot on one person, but that’s just the way it is. You have to keep going and working. I’ve always believed that the effort in training and putting everything into your work pays off in the end.

“So far, this has always happened, and I believe it will this time too. Keep your head up and keep working.”

Having been linked with a move to Liverpool over the summer, so impressive were his displays, Bijol will be frustrated to have seen his career hit something of a brick wall this season.

There, of course, remains plenty of time to change the manager’s mind and Bijol, when he has appeared this season, has proved himself a reliable figure. He will be needed over the course of the season.

Meanwhile, Leeds are reportedly contemplating an unusual move to keep a Rolls-Royce of a player out of Liverpool’s clutches.

With regard to their own January additions, sources can confirm the Whites have had scouts in attendance to make checks on a prolific 115-goal Croatian striker, who could line up against England on Thursday evening at Wembley.