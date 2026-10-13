Leeds told ‘handful of a striker’ would be perfect for Farke as 2027 transfer links intensify

Leeds United have been told they would be landing a ‘physically strong’ striker who is currently in electric form if they follow up on initial interest in Tommy Lonergan and make a firm move to bring the Ireland Under-21 star to Elland Road next year.

The Whites have made a solid start to the new season, and while their unbeaten Premier League run came to an end at Arsenal on Saturday, they proved more than a handful for Mikel Arteta’s side.

That performance certainly shows how far Leeds have come under Daniel Farke, though there remain some concerns about the overall strength and quality of their squad outside the starting XI.

One of those areas Leeds look a little light in is attack. While Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to excel as their No.9 and makes the side tick when he plays, Farke knows he is only one injury away from losing his side’s effectiveness up front and their prefered game plan crashing to a halt.

The Whites do have Lukas Nmecha as one option off the bench, but the German is nowhere near as effective and, with a contract due to expire next summer, it remains uncertain whether his arrangement will be extended.

As a result, Leeds are very much open to adding another striker to their ranks, and TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last week that the Whites, alongside Sunderland and Everton, had scouts in attendance to run checks on League of Ireland striker Lonergan for the clash against England Under-21s.

Lonergan did not disappoint, scoring two goals in a 3-1 win for Ireland U21s in Cork as they put an England to the sword, who boasted several Premier League talents in Archie Gray, Josh King and Tyler Dibling.

Now, an Irish football expert has run the rule over the 22-year-old frontman and, with the Whites told exactly why he would be the perfect addition to Farke’s squad…

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Leeds told why Lonergan can excel in Premier League

“Tommy Lonergan would be a very smart signing for Leeds,” Irish football expert Ronan Calvert told Betway.

“He was always athletic, but Lonergan is now strikingly physical, and he is using his frame to outmuscle defenders and get driven shots away or direct sweet headers past helpless ‘keepers on a pretty regular basis.”

“Many technically sound players have crossed the Irish Sea before and not seen their form translate, but the sheer size and determination of Lonergan would make you fairly confident that he has what it takes to take on the challenge of English football.

“He’s a handful of a striker, and in this kind of form, there’s very little that he’s not able to do.”

Calvert is also convinced that Lonergan has the hunger to succeed in England after suggesting the best is yet to come from the striker.

“He’s had to work really hard to get to this point, with some disappointments at St Patrick’s Athletic and Fleetwood Town along the way,” he added.

“But the last few weeks have shown us a player who has fully arrived and is ready for the next level.

“He came into the latest Ireland under-21 camp brimming with confidence as the League of Ireland’s top scorer despite playing his football for relegation battlers Waterford FC all year.

“And that confidence fired Ireland to some massive results, including their 3-1 win against England at Turner’s Cross where he bagged a brace to seal a place in the play-offs.”

“On Friday, he was back in the blue of Waterford, helping them to a first FAI Cup Final since 2004 with a goal against Bohemians.

“So it’s fair to say he is in electric form for club and country.

“The last time he played in an FAI Cup Final was for St Patrick’s Athletic in 2023 when, as a relatively unknown teenager, he came on and scored the third Pat’s goal as they overcame Bohs in stunning style”

“Fast forward to this year’s final and you would have to say he comes into it as a completely different player.

“Remember the name because he’ll be making his mark in England very soon!”

Sources also confirmed last month that Leeds are also taking a look at a record-breaking New York Red Bulls striker, with the club’s likely striker target expected to be a young, upcoming talent, as opposed to an already-proven name who would easily get frustrated by long spells on the Whites bench.

One of Leeds’ best pieces of business in recent times is the £34m splashed out to sign Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo and, with the player already linked with a move to Bayern Munich, sources can reveal the 49ers’ stance on cashing in for a big, instant profit.