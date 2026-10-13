Eddie Howe rejects Champions League club as ex-Newcastle boss eyes high-profile return

Eddie Howe is ready to take on a new challenge

Former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is ready to return to football but is determined to wait for the right project, with TEAMtalk understanding that the highly-rated coach has already turned down an approach from abroad.

Howe stepped down from his position at St James’ Park in the summer after almost five years in charge, bringing an end to a hugely significant period in Newcastle’s modern history.

The 48-year-old left with considerable credit following his work on Tyneside, having helped transform the club’s fortunes and establish Newcastle as a force capable of competing for major honours.

However, despite his departure, Howe is not contemplating an extended break from management and remains open to the right opportunity when it presents itself.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the former Bournemouth boss is enjoying time with his family on the South Coast, but his representatives are already assessing potential opportunities and carrying out due diligence on clubs that could appeal to him.

Crucially, Howe is not prepared to rush into his next appointment. We understand that he is determined to find a project that matches his ambitions and offers the right conditions for him to make a meaningful impact.

That approach has already seen him turn down interest from overseas, with the former Newcastle manager prepared to be patient rather than accept the first offer that comes his way.

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Eddie Howe highly regarded after Newcastle success

Howe’s departure from Newcastle came following discussions with the club’s hierarchy, with both parties agreeing that the time was right for a change after nearly five years together.

The Magpies were subsequently able to take their time identifying a successor, eventually settling on Matthias Jaissle as the man tasked with leading the club into its next chapter.

Howe’s exit was not a reflection of a lack of respect for his achievements, and he remains one of the most attractive managerial options available to clubs searching for an experienced, proven Premier League coach.

His work at Newcastle, combined with his previous achievements at Bournemouth, has ensured that his reputation remains strong across the game.

We understand that Howe is now carefully considering what comes next, with the prospect of returning to the dugout appealing to him provided the right opportunity emerges.

Despite the prestige of the clubs that could potentially come calling, the Englishman is understood to place considerable importance on the overall project, the direction of the club and the opportunity to build something over the longer term.

That has already influenced his thinking regarding one possible destination on the continent.

Lens approach for Howe revealed

We can reveal that French club Lens made enquiries about Howe’s situation last month after parting company with Dino Toppmoller, who had replaced Pierre Sage only months earlier.

Lens could in theory have offered the former Newcastle boss the opportunity to take charge of a club competing in the Champions League, an attractive proposition on paper for a manager looking to return to the European stage.

However, despite the appeal of European football, the opportunity was not viewed as the right fit for Howe, and it is understood that his camp did not consider it a suitable next step.

The decision reinforces the message emerging from those close to the former Newcastle boss: he is willing to wait for the right project rather than allow the availability of an opportunity to dictate his next move.

At 48, Howe has time on his side and remains highly regarded in the managerial market, meaning there is little incentive for him to make a hasty decision about his future.

Howe’s name has already been linked with potential opportunities at Manchester United and Fulham, where Michael Carrick and Alvaro Arbeloa respectively have come under pressure amid scrutiny of their early performances.

Both clubs would represent very different challenges, but the prospect of returning to the Premier League would naturally appeal to a manager whose strongest work has come in English football.

Bournemouth return not impossible for Howe

One interesting wrinkle could emerge if Bournemouth’s winless run continues under new boss Marco Rose, who is yet to taste victory since taking charge.

While a return to the Vitality Stadium for a third stint would appear unlikely at this stage, the possibility cannot be entirely ruled out if results fail to improve and the club’s hierarchy are forced to reassess their position.

Howe’s previous success with the Cherries means he would inevitably be an intriguing name should the situation change, although there is currently no indication that Bournemouth are considering another managerial change.

We understand that Howe’s priority is not simply to secure another job but to identify a club where he believes he can be successful and where the ambitions of the hierarchy align with his own.

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