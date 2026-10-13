Liverpool eye ELITE £60m right-back as major Ronald Araujo decision looms

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has been using Ronald Araujo at right-back

Liverpool hold interest in Barcelona defender Jules Kounde but the deal could depend on the future of his former teammate Ronald Araujo, according to a report, with Jeremie Frimpong potentially on his way out of Anfield.

After losing Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid in May 2025, Liverpool paid Bayer Leverkusen £29.5million to make Frimpong their new right-back. There was hope Frimpong could replace the majority of Alexander-Arnold’s assists after operating as a devastating wing-back at Leverkusen.

However, the Dutchman has struggled to adapt to the Premier League and has yet to make an impact for Liverpool so far.

Conor Bradley is also in the Liverpool squad, and he is aiming to return from injury next month. But Liverpool do not want to rely on him too heavily this season as he underwent surgery on a serious knee issue.

The Reds brought in Araujo on a season-long loan from Barca over the summer, and the Uruguayan has made a big impression while playing as either a right-back or centre-half.

Liverpool have the option to sign Araujo permanently next summer for €55m (£47m).

Football Insider claim Liverpool are showing interest in current Barca star Kounde as a top-class solution to their right-back hunt.

Kounde has established himself as one of the world’s best right-backs in recent years, while he can also play in central defence, just like Araujo.

Previous reports have suggested Barca would consider a £60m offer for the France star.

However, FI report that any Liverpool move for Kounde would depend on Araujo’s future. If Liverpool activate their option to buy Araujo, then that would reduce the chances of them submitting a potential £60m bid for Kounde.

Nevertheless, FI named Kounde as a possible replacement for Frimpong on Sunday.

Recent reports in the Spanish media have called Frimpong’s spell at Anfield a ‘nightmare’ and even claimed Barca themselves are eyeing the 25-year-old.

Liverpool plot changes at right-back

It seems there could be a right-back frenzy in 2027, with Liverpool and Barca at the heart of it.

One way Kounde and Araujo could line up alongside one another in a Liverpool shirt is if the Reds identify the latter as Virgil van Dijk’s long-term successor.

Araujo has previously been compared to a younger Van Dijk as he has the physicality to dominate opposition strikers.

Araujo has struggled for Barca in recent seasons, but moving to Liverpool appears to have reinvigorated his career.

Frimpong reunited with his former Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz at Liverpool, but the attacking midfielder is also failing to impress.

Wirtz has incredibly been backed to join Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Plus, Liverpool have been accused of making errors in the transfer market worth up to an eye-watering £364m.