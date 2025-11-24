Liverpool journalist reveals if FSG are planning to sack Arne Slot whose ‘arrogance is killing’ Reds

The Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele has revealed what Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are thinking of Arne Slot’s future as the Liverpool manager after the defeat to Nottingham Forest, while another reporter has ripped into the Dutchman and has accused him of being arrogant.

Liverpool showed signs of recovery when they beat Aston Villa 2-0 in the Premier League and edged past Real Madrid 1-0 in the Champions League, but the 3-0 hammering at the hands of Manchester City away from home at the Etihad Stadium in the league just before the two-week international break punctuated that ascendancy.

With Nottingham Forest fighting for survival in the Premier League, Liverpool were expected to win with relative ease, but the defending champions slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the weekend, and that too at Anfield.

Many Liverpool fans are exasperated with how the situation is unfolding under Arne Slot, who is coming under immediate pressure.

While reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that FSG are not planning to sack Slot anytime soon, another report has revealed the timeline that has been given to the manager to save his job.

The Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele, a reliable voice on Liverpool, has revealed that there is no immediate danger of Slot getting the sack, but he has noted that things could change should results do not improve by Christmas.

Steele said on his YouTube channel, as transcribed by Anfield Index: “The Slot-out brigade is still a bit premature. He still has loads of credit based on last season.”

The Daily Mail journalist then added: “If Liverpool keep playing like this until Christmas, questions will have to be asked.”

‘Arne Slot’s arrogance is killing Liverpool’s title defence’

That’s the headline in The i Paper of a column written by the publication’s Chief Sports Correspondent, Kevin Garside, who wants Liverpool manager Arne Slot to show ‘a little more humility’.

While criticising Liverpool for making more than the three ‘useful additions’ that former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes is the right number, the column has hammered the defending Premier League champions for handing new contracts to Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk towards the end of last season, ‘despite the increasing likelihood of decline’ of the forward and the defender.

Garside believes that ‘the first signs of brain fade’ from Liverpool manager Slot were his reaction to the defeat to Manchester United.

‘Liverpool did not lose on footballing grounds, but because United would not meet them on their own terms,’ Garside wrote.

‘It was anti-football that beat them, he said, a blizzard of long balls that he neither expected nor for which he had planned.

‘The temerity of it, United choosing not to pander to Slot’s prejudices. Slot doubled down on his arrogance three days later after a 5-1 victory against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, a win made possible, he explained, because the opponent was brave enough to play a game he recognised.’

The column concluded by noting: ‘Slot’s refusal to acknowledge what is in front of him is making things worse.

‘Fuelled by his intransigence, Liverpool have fallen from the top to the bottom half of the table.

‘The key to improvement is not dogma but humility, without which more Forest fires beckon.’

