Leeds United have joined Tottenham and Manchester United in the race to sign one of the Championship’s best midfielders, though the move could face obstacles if his side secures promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites secured qualification to the FA Cup fifth round earlier today by beating Birmingham City on penalties at St Andrews, adding to the optimism at Elland Road as they fight for Premier League survival.

Daniel Farke’s side have picked up some huge results in recent weeks and sit six points clear of the relegation zone. They are looking at potential transfer targets for the summer, and Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney figures highly on their shortlist.

The interest has been reported by journalist Alan Nixon, who states Leeds ‘want to hire’ Hackney for next season.

The 23-year-old, who generally plays as a defensive midfielder, has notched an impressive four goals and six assists in 31 Championship appearances this season.

Hackney, who captains Boro, is a key reason why his team currently sit top of the Championship table, on track for automatic promotion. But Coventry City and Ipswich aren’t far behind, so a return to the top-flight for Boro is far from guaranteed yet.

Hackney’s Boro contract runs until 2027, so next summer could be the club’s last chance to recoup a big fee for his services. Saying that, if they become a Premier League club, they would stand a better chance of tying him down to an extension. Nevertheless, Leeds, Tottenham, Man Utd and Everton could launch a move for him this summer.

Man Utd, Spurs interested in £30m Championship star

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Dean Jones, exclusively revealed on January 15 that Tottenham and Man Utd hold genuine interest in Hackney.

Spurs considered a move for Hackney over the summer, but were ultimately unable to bring him to London as Boro weren’t willing to part ways with him amid their promotion push.

Man Utd are also admirers, with interim manager Michael Carrick keen on a reunion with the player who thrived when he was manager of Boro.

A summer move from the Red Devils could depend on whether Carrick remains boss. He has done incredibly well since replacing Ruben Amorim, but his long-term future at Old Trafford is still in the balance.

Everton could also be in the mix for Hackney. TEAMtalk transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed the Toffees’ interest in December, and with Idrissa Gana Gueye past his prime at the age of 36, he could be signed as a replacement for him.

In any case, our have sources indicated that it would take at least £30million to sign Hackney.

Whether Leeds, Tottenham, Man Utd or Everton are willing to match that price tag remains to be seen, but if his potential is anything to go by, it could prove to be a bargain in the future.

