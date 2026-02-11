Roberto De Zerbi could be about to burst into contention to become the next Tottenham manager after leaving Marseille, following the sacking of Thomas Frank.

A loss to Newcastle United on Tuesday proved to be the final straw for Frank at Tottenham. He has left with just 13 wins from his 38 games in charge.

Meanwhile, De Zerbi has left Marseille after their 5-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain over the weekend.

TEAMtalk revealed in January that De Zerbi has admirers at Tottenham. All of a sudden, the timing could align for Spurs to bring the former Brighton boss back to the Premier League.

While his initial preference was to hold out for the Manchester United job, the latest reports suggest De Zerbi could now be more open to taking charge of Tottenham.

There’s no doubt a lot of work needs doing on the squad he would be inheriting, so looking ahead to the summer if he takes the reins, what would be the ideal signings to prioritise?

Kaoru Mitoma

Left wing remains the absolute priority for Tottenham to strengthen in the summer after having to make do with a few makeshift options there this season.

Spurs have had enough time to compile a lengthy shortlist, but one name that could come into sharper focus if De Zerbi takes charge is his former Brighton winger, Kaoru Mitoma.

TEAMtalk revealed in January that Tottenham had been made aware of Mitoma’s potential availability in 2026 after holding historic interest in the Japan international.

Some of Mitoma’s best football came under De Zerbi’s guidance. He has scored as many goals under Fabian Hurzeler (13) as he did under De Zerbi, but provided more assists when working with the Italian.

Set to turn 29 in May, Mitoma has long been linked with bigger clubs than Brighton, but this summer – as he enters the final year of his contract – could give him a genuine chance to make one of those moves a reality.

He may not be the most long-term option for Tottenham anymore, but can count upon plenty of Premier League experience – not to mention the Son-style void he could fill in terms of appealing to the Asian market off the pitch.

“I have no words left for Mitoma,” De Zerbi enthused in 2023. “He’s really underrated but trust me, he’s so so underrated. The world of football hasn’t understood the value of Mitoma.

“He can be an incredible player for any manager, not just for me. He’s insane.”

Curtis Jones

If De Zerbi is to implement his possession-based approach at Tottenham, it will become even more imperative for them to find a new midfielder who can progress the ball.

Conor Gallagher was signed in January, but Spurs still have a shortage of midfielders who can help them pick out their forwards.

One known target capable of playing between the lines and linking defence to attack is Curtis Jones, one of two Liverpool players Spurs have their eyes on along with left-back, Andy Robertson.

Jones is approaching the final year of his contract at Anfield and will be considering his options after being targeted by Inter Milan in January.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher recently verified that Jones is still on Spurs’ shortlist, though they are rivalling other suitors for his signature.

Jones has the kind of ball-retention attributes that would succeed in a possession-based system, and crucially, he is a different kind of profile to some of his positional peers in the Spurs squad.

Dusan Vlahovic

De Zerbi should be well versed on what Dusan Vlahovic is like as a player, given the Serbian has been playing in Italy since 2018.

In an ideal world, De Zerbi likes a striker who can move smartly to cause headaches for defences, also utilising their physicality.

Juventus striker Vlahovic can lead the line as a target man, but he does have the kind of mobility that could make him a good fit for De Zerbi’s style of play.

Hold-up play is one of Vlahovic’s strengths, so he should be able to link up with his teammates whilst with his back to goal.

Tottenham are in the market for an upgrade at centre-forward this summer after not being able to rely on Dominic Solanke due to injuries. Furthermore, they are unlikely to keep Randal Kolo Muani beyond his loan spell.

Vlahovic has been a long-term target and he could be available on a free transfer this summer if Juventus don’t extend his contract.

Chelsea are also showing an interest in Vlahovic, who will have options across Europe and is hoping to stay at Champions League level, which may make it an uphill battle for Spurs.

But this could be an interesting test as to whether De Zerbi could have any pulling power, especially for players with a Serie A background.

