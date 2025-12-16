Everton remain confident of extending the contract of James Garner, but sources understand the Toffees are keeping an eye on a talented Championship midfielder as David Moyes’ options in the middle of the park become stretched.

The Toffees have had a good start to the season and currently sit ninth in the Premier League table, just four points outside the top four as they aim to qualify for European football.

Garner, 24, has been key to Everton’s success, having played every minute of their 16 Premier League games this season, notching one goal and two assists.

The ex-Manchester United man has performed well in midfield but has also filled in effectively in defence when required, at right-back and left-back, earning him a reputation as a solid utility man.

Garner’s current contract expires at the end of this season, and although, as previously reported and now confirmed by Moyes, they have the option to extend his deal by a further year, this has led to speculation about his future.

Newcastle and former club Man Utd have both been linked, but I have consistently reported that Everton are confident of extending his deal, and formal negotiations are underway with his representatives. Sources confirm that there is currently a gap between what Garner is demanding and what the Toffees want to pay him, but the feeling is that this will be bridged in time.

Ideally, Everton want to reach an agreement before January, but there is not any panic due to their extension clause. Meanwhile, they are looking at midfield targets, as they are short in that area at the moment…

Everton interested in exciting Middlesbrough stalwart

Everton are preparing for the tough game against Arsenal on Saturday with limited options in midfield.

Kieran Dewsbury-Hall was forced off last weekend against Chelsea due to a hamstring issue, while summer signing Merlin Rohl remains sidelined after having a hernia operation. Idrissa Gana Gueye could be unavailable until the back end of January as he is playing for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations, along with teammate Iliman Ndiaye.

This leaves Everton with Garner, Tim Iroegbunam and Charly Alcaraz as their main options for the Arsenal clash.

Amid those issues, I am told by my colleague, Graeme Bailey, that Everton are interested in Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney.

The 23-year-old’s impressive performances for Boro have seen him linked with several Premier League clubs.

It could prove difficult to lure Hackney away from the Riverside Stadium in January as Boro push for promotion from the Championship.

Hackney, who can play in the six, eight and 10 roles in midfield, has started all 21 league games for Boro and notched three goals and six assists, a key reason why the club sit second in the table.

However, sources state that Hackney is switching agents in January – an indication that he could be open to a move in the future if the right opportunity arises.

I also contacted sources at Preston North End this week, who informed me that they have not heard anything to suggest that Everton’s exciting loanee midfielder, Harrison Armstrong, will be recalled early from Deepdale.

Everton are keen for the 18-year-old to continue his development at Preston as he continues to play a leading role in their impressive form, but they do have a recall clause available to them, which has led to speculation over a return.

