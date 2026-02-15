Everton are big admirers of Fulham winger Harry Wilson, and they are primed to battle for his signature this summer, though they’ll face competition from ‘half the Premier League’, per reports.

The Welsh international has arguably been Fulham’s standout performer this term, having notched eight goals and four assists in 25 Premier League appearances so far.

However, Wilson’s contract expires at the end of the season, and despite the Cottagers pushing hard for an extension, an agreement is yet to be reached. The 28-year-old is therefore set to be available on a free transfer, as things stand.

Everton made a late enquiry to sign Wilson in January, which was swiftly rejected by Fulham. They’ve signed three new wingers this season: Jack Grealish, Tyler Dibling and Tyrique George.

Grealish, 31, had a hugely positive impact after signing on loan from Manchester City, but he has suffered a season-ending injury, a major blow.

As reported, Everton remain keen to sign Grealish permanently but will not exercise their £50million buy option, and are therefore looking for a cut-price deal, or, ideally, another loan, which is possible.

Dibling, meanwhile has struggled to adapt to life on Merseyside, while it’s still early days on Chelsea loanee George, for whom Everton also have a buy option.

But David Moyes is open to adding another wide player this summer, and Wilson figures highly on their shortlist.

The latest on the situation has been provided by journalist Pete O’Rourke, who told Football Insider: “I think probably half the Premier League are looking at Harry Wilson.

“Everton made a cheeky enquiry in the January transfer window which was quickly rebuffed by Fulham, but I’m sure they’ll be back at the table looking at him, and I’m sure there’ll be clubs from abroad looking at Wilson (too). He’s just been in red-hot form for Fulham in the last couple of months. It’s a wide-open race for Wilson right now.”

Everton face battle for Fulham star

TEAMtalk has previously revealed that Leeds United are also interested in Wilson and they are expected to be in the race to sign him this summer.

The Whites’ hopes will hinge upon whether they avoid relegation. The signs for that are good, though, as they sit six points above the drop zone and continue to pick up results.

Nottingham Forest and Sunderland are also admirers of Wilson, while Aston Villa have also been linked recently.

Our sources have indicated that Wilson would be open to a move to the north-west of England, however, which would put Everton in the driving seat.

Crucial months lie ahead for the player, and Fulham haven’t given up hope of tying him down, either.

