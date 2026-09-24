Man Utd make decision on signing 103-goal Leeds man in shock January transfer

Manchester United have reached a decision on signing Leeds United star Dominic Calvert-Lewin in January, according to reports, after previously deciding against signing the striker.

The Red Devils spent most of the summer improving their midfield with all of their summer budget going on the signings of Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos.

There were expectations amongst the fanbase that Man Utd would bring in at least a left-back and maybe a left-winger and/or a new striker.

The purchase or loan of a striker was always dependent on whether the Red Devils could offload Joshua Zirkzee, who was linked with Serie A and Premier League clubs.

Zirkzee remained a Man Utd player with Michael Carrick preferring to play Matheus Cunha as his centre-forward over Benjamin Sesko, who is now suffering with a shin injury.

Man Utd probably wish they had Calvert-Lewin in their ranks now with the England international, who has scored 103 goals in his club career, bagging 17 Premier League goals in 39 appearances since joining Leeds on a free transfer in 2025.

The Red Devils reportedly turned down the opportunity to land Calvert-Lewin, who had been injury-prone in the previous few seasons, and Michael Owen insisted recently that Man Utd should have taken a risk on the ex-Everton man.

Owen told Premier League Productions: “He has always struggled with injuries, but when he is fit, he is a hard man to handle.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd ease JJ Gabriel pain with out-of-window signing of Man City wonderkid; Liverpool talent NEXT

“And with the lack of centre-forwards that has been around in recent years, I thought, with all due respect to Leeds, one of the bigger teams might have just taken a chance and had him as the backup.

“Maybe even a Manchester United.

“One or two sniffed around him, but Leeds put the money where their mouth was and got him, and he has repaid them.

“They must be doing something to keep him on the straight and narrow and keep him fit, and he is playing virtually every game, and he has never done it. It’s been a turbulent few years for him but he’s in a different world now, playing all the time and looking dangerous.”

Man Utd ‘rule out’ Calvert-Lewin move

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week that Leeds are relaxed about the future of Calvert-Lewin and plan to open talks over a new contract in good time.

Sources close to the situation insist Calvert-Lewin, whose contract runs out in 2028, is settled at Elland Road and thoroughly enjoying his football under the current regime.

Somewhat amusingly from a Leeds perspective, a source has now “told” Football Insider that the Red Devils won’t be attempting to sign Calvert-Lewin, who was recently recalled by England boss Thomas Tuchel, from Leeds in January or anytime soon.

As quoted by Football Insider, the source said: “I’m told there’s nothing in the links with Calvert-Lewin and Man Utd.

HAVE YOU SEEN? Big update on Daniel Farke contract talks at Leeds United as sources explain delay

“It’s very easy for Michael Owen to come out now when he’s is scoring goals and playing well, but nobody was saying Man United should have signed him at the time.

“He was struggling with fitness, struggling in front of goal, and Everton decided to let him go on a free. It would have been a strange move for Man United to make.

“I’m glad he’s finally showing the sort of form everybody expected of him, but Man United are not going to make a move for him.

“They might want a new striker to compete with Sesko, but I expect they’ll be looking elsewhere, which some will see as a surprise, although it would be difficult to do a deal with Leeds anyway.”