The biggest transfer of the summer has been completed after Liverpool officially confirmed they’ve signed Alexander Isak, and the striker shed light on why he was so desperate to complete the record-setting coup.

Liverpool smashed the British transfer record earlier this summer when committing to a package totalling £116m (£100m plus £16m in add-ons) to sign Florian Wirtz.

After consecutive windows of frugal spending and generating upwards of £200m from player sales, the Reds have now gone one better for Isak.

Liverpool have paid a flat fee of £125m to sign arguably one of the world’s best centre-forwards from Newcastle.

No add-ons are included in that fee, though Newcastle will ultimately collect a grand total of £130m, with the extra £5m made up through solidarity payments.

The Swede passed a medical on Monday and Isak has signed a six-year contract running until 2031.

After a long-running and bitter transfer saga, the finish line has now been crossed and Isak has been unveiled.

Liverpool announced the record-breaking move via their official website on Monday night.

A club statement began: “Isak joins the Premier League champions as their new No.9 on a long-term contract, which he signed on deadline day after successfully passing a medical.”

Responding to the move, Isak said: “I feel amazing. It’s been a long journey to get here. But I’m super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It’s something I’m proud of and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’m just happy it’s done and that I can get back to work. I’m looking forward to seeing my teammates and the fans, and getting back out there.”

The frontman continued: “I think I have a lot to give, I think I have a lot to improve. I’m a striker but I always want to give as much as possible to the team, mainly goals but much more than that as well.

“I want to win everything. Yeah, [as simple as that].”

Why Isak wanted Liverpool move so badly – making history and TROPHIES

Isak then went on to shed light on why he was so determined to force a way out of Newcastle and join Liverpool. The striker had been the subject of Saudi Arabian approaches earlier this summer and at one stage, was Arsenal’s No 1 striker target before the Gunners eventually settled for Viktor Gyokeres.

When asked why Anfield is the place for him, Isak responded: “It’s a mixture of what the club is building, but what they’re building on top of what the club already is. The history of the club.

“Me getting the chance to be a part of this, I want to create history. I want to win trophies.

“That’s ultimately the biggest motivation for me and I feel like this is the perfect place for me to grow even further and to take my game to the next level and help the team as well.

“I feel like this is the next step for me in my career. I’m super-happy that I’ve been given this chance and I’m very motivated to do something well with it.”

On getting to experience the Anfield atmosphere as a home player and not a visitor, Isak concluded: “It’s so exciting. I think it’s something difficult to put into words, I think you have to experience it and then explain.

“I think we all know what Liverpool is about, the fans and what they’re about as well. So, yeah, looking forward to getting to experience that.”

Isak will wear the number nine shirt at Liverpool. That jersey was previously worn by the likes of Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler, Fernando Torres and Roberto Firmino, among others.

