Andoni Iraola would not let a Liverpool star go

Andoni Iraola has revealed he made it clear he would not accept the exit of a Liverpool star, while the club’s enquiries for a Serbian midfielder have come to light.

The Reds signed seven players in the summer – one on loan – and saw five leave permanently and six on loan. Of the loan exits were the likes of young players Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Djylian N’Guessan.

But manager Iraola has confirmed he was adamant when he arrived at Liverpool that an academy product would not be allowed to leave.

Andoni Iraola would not let Lewis Koumas go

Lewis Koumas, 20, has played minutes in three separate games this season, after Iraola’s faith in him saw him remain at the club, following three spells in the Championship in the last two seasons.

Iraola has said: “I think the first week I was here, I already told the club that he was staying all the season.

“I had very few doubts because he’s someone who covers us on the seven, on the nine, on the 10, on the 11.

“He trains very well, good attitude, good player, scores goals.

“He needs to add more things, obviously, like every young player, but he already has a good amount of experience playing in the Championship at a high level and I see him ready to help us.

“I like what he gives us, even in the scenarios where we’ve been losing like Newcastle away, the other day when we were winning, I think he helps us in both scenarios and I’m very happy to have him, yes.”

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Liverpool want Aleksandar Stankovic

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk has revealed that while they were in talks to sell Curtis Jones to Inter Milan, Liverpool enquired about their midfielder, Aleksandar Stankovic.

He was among the players discussed as the two teams tried to come to an agreement which eventually saw Jones exit for £30million.

And with Liverpool expected to assess their midfield options in 2027, Stankovic is one of the players they will continue to monitor.

Indeed, they’ve already established an understanding of his situation which could give them a leg up ahead of any other interested side.

Michael Olise won’t head to Anfield

And though they made the big-money signing of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, Liverpool are linked with more top attacking talents, with Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise once again mentioned.

But though he’s been touted as the perfect right-winger at Anfield, German insider Christian Falk has stated a move won’t be happening.

He said: “It is NOT TRUE: Bayern would consider selling Michael Olise in January if the right offer came in.

“There is absolutely no chance of selling the Frenchman in the January transfer window.

“Bayern are not a club that normally deals in the winter; they won’t sell any players they need for their season.

“They want to win the Champions League this year.

“So, there’ll be no amount where Bayern could be persuaded into parting ways with Olise early.

“The former Crystal Palace man will play for Bayern Munich for sure this season and there’s no chance to get him.

“Not for Real Madrid, PSG or any Premier League club.

“He will stay put.”