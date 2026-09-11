Liverpool still keen on Serbian midfielder after trying to sign him during Curtis Jones talks

Liverpool made an enquiry about Aleksandar Stankovic during their talks with Inter Milan over Curtis Jones, TEAMtalk understands, with the Reds checking whether the highly-rated young midfielder could have been available this summer and still remain keen on him.

Stankovic was among the players discussed as Liverpool sought information on his situation, despite the club insisting that a new midfielder was not essential or central to their transfer plans even if Jones completed his move to Inter.

Jones ultimately got the move he wanted, joining the Italian champions after Inter made numerous approaches for the England international.

We can now reveal that Liverpool also used the negotiations to assess the possibility of bringing Stankovic in the opposite direction.

The 21-year-old had returned to Inter permanently this summer after the club exercised their buy-back option, having previously left San Siro to continue his development at Club Brugge.

Liverpool wanted Aleksandar Stankovic during Curtis Jones transfer

Stankovic, the son of Inter legend Dejan, came through the club’s youth system but never made a first-team appearance before embarking on loan spells away from Italy.

The youngster spent time with Swiss side Luzern on loan from Inter before joining Club Brugge last season, where he emerged as one of the most impressive young holding midfielders in Europe and attracted strong interest from several leading clubs.

We revealed in the summer that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were among those to have shown keen interest in Stankovic, but Inter ultimately decided to bring him back to Milan.

However, we understand that Inter had considered moving Stankovic on again almost immediately after completing his permanent return.

A loan with an obligation to buy was one possible structure, and Liverpool were among the clubs that asked about his availability.

Inter ultimately made clear that Stankovic would remain at the club, with head coach Cristian Chivu impressed by the midfielder and ready to give him the opportunity to prove himself in the first team.

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Liverpool to keep tabs on Aleksandar Stankovic

Liverpool are currently satisfied with their midfield options, particularly with highly-rated youngster Trey Nyoni now elevated into the first-team picture, meaning they were never under pressure to replace Jones directly this summer.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are expected to assess their midfield options again in 2027, and Stankovic is firmly among the players they will continue to monitor as the season develops.

The Reds have therefore already established an understanding of the midfielder’s situation, although any future move would depend heavily on how Stankovic develops during his first season back at Inter and whether Chivu’s faith in him is rewarded.

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