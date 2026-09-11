Bournemouth reach decision on £360m quadruple sale as Liverpool, Man Utd eye leading stars

Bournemouth are adamant they will not sell their biggest stars for less than market value and will stand firm on valuations as interest from Europe’s elite continues to grow.

The Cherries have already demonstrated their resolve by resisting approaches this summer and intend to maintain that position heading into the next transfer window, TEAMtalk understands.

Alex Scott, Eli Junior Kroupi and Rayan are all wanted by some of the world’s leading clubs, yet Bournemouth have placed a £100million valuation on each of them.

The midfielder Scott, still only 23 and under contract until 2028, has long been admired by several Premier League heavyweights, including Liverpool and Chelsea.

Kroupi, the 20-year-old forward who scored 13 Premier League goals in his breakthrough season, and Brazilian attacker Rayan have similarly attracted attention from Champions League sides. The club’s message is consistent: any buyer must meet the asking price in full.

Manchester United target Adrien Truffert will be at least £60million.

The 24-year-old left-back, who started every league game last season, is viewed by the Red Devils as a potential long-term successor to Luke Shaw. United have monitored him closely, but Bournemouth have no intention of allowing him to leave cheaply either.

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Bournemouth to stand firm on big-money valuations

The south-coast club’s financial position after previous high-profile sales and qualification for European football has given them the strength to reject offers they consider insufficient.

They see no reason to cash in below the figures they have set, particularly when the market for proven young Premier League talent remains strong.

Next summer is expected to bring more serious tests of that stance.

Rayan’s release clause, believed to be set at £130m, is due to become active then, with Liverpool interested in the winger. Scott and Kroupi are likely to generate further bids, too.

For now, Bournemouth’s priority remains keeping the squad together under Marco Rose and extracting maximum value when the time eventually comes.

The club’s owners and recruitment team believe their valuations reflect both current ability and future potential, and they are prepared to wait rather than accept anything less.

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