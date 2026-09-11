Roberto De Zerbi is not yet in trouble at Tottenham

Whether Tottenham will give Roberto De Zerbi time before sacking him has been revealed amid the “early problems” he has faced this season.

De Zerbi helped Spurs escape Premier League relegation last season. But after escaping the drop and spending big – over £300million – this summer, they have one point after three league games.

Only Fulham and Coventry have a worse record than Tottenham.

And though we’re only three games into the new league season, there are inevitable whispers of a sacking, though not coming from near the club themselves.

In response to questions on that, insider Pete O’Rourke has told Football Insider De Zerbi will be given time.

He said: “He’s definitely got time on his side, De Zerbi, for what he did last year when he came in at the end of last season.

“He rescued the club and made sure they didn’t suffer the ignominy of Premier League relegation as well. So I think we can’t forget that

“He did a good job in the short-term to keep Spurs up, and now the club have invested heavily in the summer to reshape the squad, so it will take time for these players to bed in.

“They have to get used to their new surroundings to perform at the highest level, and Tottenham are willing to give them time and give De Zerbi time for that to happen despite these early problems.”

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Roberto De Zerbi feels Tottenham are progressing

De Zerbi got hearts racing when he suggested Tottenham would have success “with me or with another coach.”

But it doesn’t seem he’ll let anyone take his place, stating after a draw with Nottingham Forest that he feels there’s progress being made in north London.

He said: “I think we played well; in the last third we have to improve; we have to take better decisions, maybe keep calmer when we are close to doing something important.

“The chance when [Omar] Marmoush shot, we had [Andy] Robertson overlapping. If we take the right decision and if we play with Robertson on the second post, there is [Mohammed] Kudus to score.

“I am very happy with the spirit, with the organisation; their style of play is very clear: long ball and second ball, even the second ball we won many duels. They are good players.

“Taking a point in this stadium is not so easy. We are not happy because we didn’t win, but this is the right spirit and the right way to move on in this moment.”