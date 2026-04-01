Jurgen Klopp comparison emerges as two pundits agree on Liverpool sacking Arne Slot

Two pundits think Liverpool should stick with Arne Slot, despite speculation surrounding Xabi Alonso ramping up, though one observer did name the circumstances that could see Anfield chiefs pull the trigger.

Slot stunned the Premier League last season when he guided Liverpool to the title in his first year in charge. The Dutchman’s small tweaks to Jurgen Klopp’s system worked wonders as Liverpool finished the campaign 10 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal to lift the title for the second time in five years.

However, Slot’s reputation has declined this term. Liverpool have been way off the pace in the league, and they are at risk of missing out on Champions League qualification.

They remain in this season’s Champions League and FA Cup, but it is hard to see Slot’s side triumphing in either competition. They will have to overcome holders Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals, while they have been drawn against Manchester City in the last eight of the FA Cup.

To make matters worse for Slot, only Hugo Ekitike has been a resounding success from Liverpool’s mega 2025 summer business so far. Florian Wirtz had a slow start but has begun to show his class in recent months, while Alexander Isak has had an injury-hit campaign.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Alonso as they weigh up whether to keep Slot or start afresh.

On the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Sam Allardyce namechecked Liverpool icon Klopp as he explained why Slot should remain in charge.

“You can’t get rid of him when he just comes in and wins the league – nobody else has ever done that,” Allardyce said. “You’ve got to give him another year.

“You’ve got to, he won the league. He won the league, Jurgen Klopp couldn’t win the league in the last three years he tried to, and he’s still a god.

“Boards are not strong enough to put up with the c**p. They’re so weak.

“Boards of directors are so goddamn weak now. It’s unbelievable. You stick by your man if that’s the way it is. So you’ve got to give him next season.”

Michael Owen, meanwhile, admitted Slot could be gone if Liverpool fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Before that, though, Owen tipped Slot to help Liverpool get back to their brilliant best in 2026-27.

When asked if Slot will depart this summer, the former striker replied: “I don’t think so. To achieve what Arne Slot achieved in his first season is a great achievement.

“Not many new managers win the Premier League in their first season so full credit to him for achieving this.

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Arne Slot affected by unfair ‘issues’

“This year there has been a lot of circumstances which you can argue haven’t gone his way. Some will though blame Slot for the title defence, but you have other issues that have arise during this season.

“But I believe, should Liverpool secure Champions League status next season then Liverpool will keep Slot and he will be able to have a good pre-season with the squad to push on for next year.”

Owen added: “Also, Isak will hopefully be fully fit. This was an issue this season that with him being signed so late it was difficult.

“Isak is an elite striker, so once on form, he is one of the best. And next season Liverpool can look to have him firing.

“But on Slot, if Liverpool failed to get Champions League football, then yes, his role would become difficult to argue that he should stay…”

More on Slot sack…

We confirmed on March 24 that Alonso is ready to return to management this summer, heightening the pressure on Slot.

Alonso has rejected Liverpool twice previously, but that is not expected to be an issue this summer.

David Ornstein expects Liverpool to back Slot ready for next season.

However, Lewis Steele was warned FSG it could be ‘now or never’ for them to reunite with Alonso.