Respected journalist David Ornstein has revealed an update on Arne Slot’s future at Liverpool, while TEAMtalk understands Xabi Alonso is ready to return.

Slot has been under immense pressure for much of this season as Liverpool have fallen apart since winning their 20th Premier League title last term.

The Reds have made an incredibly weak attempt at defending their Premier League title and are currently facing an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League, while they face likely cup exits against Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

There is also a growing fan clamour for Liverpool to bring in Alonso, who was initially their No.1 target to replace Jurgen Klopp, and this is negatively impacting Slot, who has been losing support over his uninspiring approach.

Despite this, Ornstein has insisted that Slot is safe at Liverpool.

On The Athletic FC podcast, Ornstein said: “All our information, despite reports to the contrary, is that Liverpool are sticking with Arne Slot.

“There’s no thought to changing coach. They are planning with him and their priority is to give him the profile of squad to succeed.”

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Alonso green light revealed

Earlier this week, a contrasting report from German outlet BILD claimed Slot is ‘on the verge’ of the sack and Alonso is ‘ready to join’, though The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney has sided with Ornstein.

Our understanding is that Alonso has given the green light for a return to management ahead of next season, and he is the leading candidate to replace Slot.

Ornstein’s sentiment needs to be trusted, and it likely aligns with FSG’s thinking, as they will be desperate for Slot’s tenure to work out after investing so much into making him a success.

But the brutal truth is that it will be difficult for Slot to survive if/when Liverpool fail to qualify for the Champions League, with dwindling fan support to decrease even further should that happen.

And as much as FSG will want Slot to prove people wrong, the noise may eventually prove too much to ignore and a change could be needed to get fans back on board.

And former Premier League manager Tim Sherwood agrees. Speaking to Footy Accumulators, he said: “I think if Liverpool finish outside the Champions League places this season, they will sack Arne Slot. He’s trying to stamp his game plan on things, but it’s just not working.

“Liverpool fans at Anfield never boo their players – the fans have a massive voice in this. I believe it will get so toxic that they will have to get rid of him.

“They’ll give him until the end of the season no matter how bad it gets – Liverpool very rarely sack managers during the season.

“It’s been such a bad title defence from them, especially considering how much money they spent last summer. Everyone thought they’d walk the league, but it hasn’t happened at all.”

Latest Liverpool news: Eight Salah replacements revealed amid huge offer

Liverpool also has the not-so-small matter of trying to find a suitable replacement for departing club legend Mo Salah, with reports naming eight possible candidates to move to Anfield.

And Salah has reportedly been the subject of a huge offer ahead of his exit on a free transfer in the summer, and it’s not from the Saudi Pro League.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have received bad news over the possibility of signing a Chelsea star this summer.