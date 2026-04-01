Newcastle can stun Liverpool with sources fully expecting £60m midfielder transfer

Liverpool’s interest in signing an in-demand Ligue 1 midfielder is concrete, though sources have explained why a move to Newcastle could be more likely.

With the 2025/26 campaign nearing its conclusion, attention is already shifting towards the summer transfer window, where AS Monaco’s Lamine Camara stands out as one of the most intriguing prospects in European football.

The 22-year-old Senegalese international has impressed since arriving at the Ligue 1 club from Metz in July 2024 for a fee of €15million, quickly becoming a central figure in Monaco’s midfield.

Camara’s blend of physical strength, tactical intelligence, and composure has drawn widespread acclaim. Known for his ability to win duels, progress the ball effectively, and contribute from set-pieces, the youngster has demonstrated a maturity that belies his age.

His contract with Monaco runs until June 2029, giving the Ligue 1 outfit significant leverage in any negotiations.

Nevertheless, the club, with its established model of nurturing talent for profit, is braced for substantial interest and may consider a sale if an offer in the region of €65m–€75m / £55m–£64m arrives.

From the Premier League are Chelsea and Liverpool, who have both scouted the midfielder extensively.

Chelsea view Camara as a candidate to inject fresh energy and physicality into their engine room, with sources indicating they are big admirers of his profile following thorough analysis of the French market.

Liverpool, meanwhile, see him as a player who could thrive in their high-intensity system, offering the defensive bite and dynamic movement required to support their midfield.

However, it’s Eddie Howe’s Newcastle that could yet spring a surprise, and it’s due to a reason much of their banfase won’t like.

Newcastle have also intensified their pursuit in recent weeks, with the Magpies’ recruitment team impressed by the Senegalese star’s all-round attributes.

While other English clubs have like Sunderland have shown strong interest, the main focus remains on these four Premier League sides, setting the scene for a potentially fierce bidding war.

However, a move to a mid-table (Europa League-level) side is seen as likely by sources, before then taking the step into the English elite.

Newcastle have featured in two of the last three Champions League campaigns, though while it’s clearly the aim, they’re not perceived as being in the top tier of English football just yet.

As such, a move to St. James’ Park could be deemed a more viable stepping stone for Camara, and especially so if the exit-linked Sandro Tonali departs.

Sources also state there is strong interest in Spain too, while French giants PSG have also taken a look.

For Monaco, retaining him would be preferable, but the lure of a major move to England could prove difficult to resist if their valuation is met.

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