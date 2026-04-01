Manchester City are determined to keep hold of Phil Foden

Manchester City have absolutely NO plans to part ways with Phil Foden, despite interest from several top European clubs, well-placed sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder remains a central figure in the club’s long-term vision at the Etihad Stadium, with Manchester City determined to retain one of their most technically gifted academy graduates.

Foden’s current contract runs until 2027, and discussions over an extension are understood to be progressing positively, as my colleague, Graeme Bailey, reported last month.

Man City officials view Foden as integral to their midfield and attacking setup, valuing his creativity, versatility and deep understanding of the club’s possession-based style.

We are told there is categorically no desire within the hierarchy to entertain offers, even as speculation swirls around potential suitors on the continent.

However, sources close to leading European clubs have expressed surprise that Foden does not command a regular starting place in the England national team.

The Stockport-born talent has often found himself on the fringes or deployed in unfamiliar roles, despite his evident quality at club level. He started as a striker in England’s 1-0 defeat to Japan on Tuesday, but struggled to make an impact from that position.

Observers across the continent believe his development has been somewhat stifled by the intense competition for places with England, where he must vie with a host of world-class options.

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Foden prioritising Man City amid exit rumours

Many within European football circles argue that a move abroad could unlock Foden’s full potential.

A league and playing style better suited to his nimble, creative tendencies—perhaps one emphasising fluid attacking transitions or greater freedom in advanced positions—could see him establish himself among the world’s elite.

His technical brilliance, close control and vision have long drawn comparisons with some of the game’s finest playmakers, yet consistent minutes and tactical fit remain key to his progression.

For now, Foden’s focus stays firmly on Man City, where he continues to contribute during a transitional phase for the Premier League champions.

Guardiola has repeatedly highlighted the Englishman’s importance, and the club’s stance appears resolute: there will be no sale this summer or beyond unless the player himself forces the issue, which is very unlikely.

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Foden faces a pivotal period.

Regular football at club level will be crucial if he is to cement his spot in Tuchel’s squad and silence those questioning his international credentials.

Whether he remains a Man City stalwart or eventually seeks new challenges abroad, few doubt his talent could potentially shine even brighter on a different stage.

Latest Man City news: Shock sale possible / Painful double exit

Meanwhile, we revealed in an update yesterday how Rico Lewis’ future at Man City is uncertain, with the club willing to consider selling him for the right price.

Newcastle and Sunderland are two of six Premier League clubs who are interested in the 21-year-old, who has found minutes hard to come by this season.

In other news, , we have consistently reported that the future of Pep Guardiola at Man City beyond this season is in doubt, and vital midfielder Bernardo Silva could follow him out the exit door.

‘Bernardo Silva’s future has been the subject of much speculation in recent times, but I’ve been told that a decision has already been made and communicated to Manchester City,’ journalist Mark Brus reports. Read the full story HERE.

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